Battlegrounds Mobile India players have been facing some issues after the Season 20 or C1S1 update from earlier this week. The issues pertain to the unicorn-set outfits, a login reward, UC (in-game currency) purchases, and more. South Korean developer Krafton has acknowledged the issues and working on fixing them. Battlegrounds Mobile India has become a highly popular battle royale mobile game with over 34 million players in the first week of its launch on July 2.

Krafton released the first major content update for Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this week in the form of version 1.5.0 and it brought a host of new features and changes to the game. However, with the new changes, some issues were noticed as well that players complained about. These issues include players getting stuck at the loading screen when wearing Unicorn- set outfits. Krafton is working on fixing this issue and has recommended players to not equip this outfit set till it has been resolved.

Another issue faced by Battlegrounds Mobile India players was that the Login Day 2's reward for 'Bring on the Heat' event was showing as Mission Card (S19) even though Season 19 has already ended. This issue has already been fixed by the developer and the reward now shows Mission Card (M1) as per the new season format. Those who faced this issue have been compensated with a Mission Card (M1).

Some players are experiencing issues when purchasing the in-game currency ‘UC' in Battlegrounds Mobile India and are getting an ‘UC not being claimed intermittently after purchase' error message. While there is no quick fix for this, Krafon has asked players to contact customer care from in game by heading to Settings > Basic > Customer Service.

Additionally, the developer has listed some more issues on its tracking page that include “Not able to claim intermittently rewards from Daily Special Bundle” and “Moving to a wrong page when using Supply Medal claimed from Advanced Supplies Crate.”

These are the latest issues reported by Battlegrounds Mobile India players after the version 1.5.0 update. Earlier, there were some other issues noted by Krafton including no Super Smooth option in graphics settings, players unable to adjust the Sprint button in controls settings, and not able to proceed to on-going events through Mini Ray TV. The first two issues have been fixed through a patch, but the developer is working on the rest of the remaining issues.