Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix

Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix

Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched on July 2 after being available in early access since June 17.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 July 2021 14:44 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix

Battlegrounds Mobile India players have been compensated for login reward issue

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game
  • It is only available on Android for now
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India got its first major content update this week

Battlegrounds Mobile India players have been facing some issues after the Season 20 or C1S1 update from earlier this week. The issues pertain to the unicorn-set outfits, a login reward, UC (in-game currency) purchases, and more. South Korean developer Krafton has acknowledged the issues and working on fixing them. Battlegrounds Mobile India has become a highly popular battle royale mobile game with over 34 million players in the first week of its launch on July 2.

Krafton released the first major content update for Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this week in the form of version 1.5.0 and it brought a host of new features and changes to the game. However, with the new changes, some issues were noticed as well that players complained about. These issues include players getting stuck at the loading screen when wearing Unicorn- set outfits. Krafton is working on fixing this issue and has recommended players to not equip this outfit set till it has been resolved.

Another issue faced by Battlegrounds Mobile India players was that the Login Day 2's reward for 'Bring on the Heat' event was showing as Mission Card (S19) even though Season 19 has already ended. This issue has already been fixed by the developer and the reward now shows Mission Card (M1) as per the new season format. Those who faced this issue have been compensated with a Mission Card (M1).

Some players are experiencing issues when purchasing the in-game currency ‘UC' in Battlegrounds Mobile India and are getting an ‘UC not being claimed intermittently after purchase' error message. While there is no quick fix for this, Krafon has asked players to contact customer care from in game by heading to Settings > Basic > Customer Service.

Additionally, the developer has listed some more issues on its tracking page that include “Not able to claim intermittently rewards from Daily Special Bundle” and “Moving to a wrong page when using Supply Medal claimed from Advanced Supplies Crate.”

These are the latest issues reported by Battlegrounds Mobile India players after the version 1.5.0 update. Earlier, there were some other issues noted by Krafton including no Super Smooth option in graphics settings, players unable to adjust the Sprint button in controls settings, and not able to proceed to on-going events through Mini Ray TV. The first two issues have been fixed through a patch, but the developer is working on the rest of the remaining issues.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India July update
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
World Emoji Day 2021: Who Decides Which Emoji Will Be Released?

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Make History With Unpiloted Civilian Space Flight
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  4. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  5. Nokia XR20 First Look May Have Appeared Officially Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, More
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch
  10. Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, 90Hz Displays Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix
  2. Anthony Bourdain Documentary 'Roadrunner' Uses AI to Deepfake His Voice; Gets Criticised
  3. Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  5. Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits
  6. World Emoji Day: New Emojis Await Approval, iOS Users Get Fun Memoji Customisations
  7. Social Media Platforms Are 'Killing People' With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation: US President Joe Biden
  8. Hubble Space Telescope Fixed After Month of No Astronomical Viewing
  9. Binance Stops Selling ‘Stock Tokens’ Following Regulatory Scrutiny
  10. Zomato IPO: Investors Lap Up Stock Offering With Bids of $46 Billion, Got Oversubscribed 38 Times in a Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com