Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9, 18 Teams to Compete for Rs. 6 Lakh Prize

Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched in the country on July 2 and Krafton is celebrating with a tournament.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 July 2021 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available on Android as of now

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party is a two-day event
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is free-to-play with in-game purchases
  • 18 teams will participate in the Launch Party tournament

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be hosting a Launch Party event on July 8 and July 9 to celebrate the return of what is essentially PUBG Mobile to the country. Developer Krafton has shared a teaser video on YouTube, sharing some information about what the launch party holds. During the two-day event, 18 pro teams will battle it out for a prize of Rs. 6 lakhs. The team will be led by known PUBG Mobile veterans such as Dynamo, Mortal, K18, and Godnixon.

After PUBG Mobile's ban in India back in September last year, Krafton has finally managed to bring the game back in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It was officially launched in the country on July 2 and to celebrate the comeback, Krafton is organising a two-day Launch Party on July 8 and July 9 wherein 18 teams will go head to head for a prize pool of Rs. 6 lakhs. These teams will be led by popular streamers such as Dynamo, Mortal, K18, Kronten, Godnixon, Ghatak, Shreeman Legend, Maxtern, Bandookbaz, Clash Universe, and more.

The matches will be streamed on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Facebook and YouTube channel. For now, these are all the details shared by Krafton about the event and it is unclear what the roster or timings for the matches will be. These details are expected to be made clear soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a slightly tweaked version of PUBG Mobile exclusive to the Indian audience. It opened early access on June 17 and has been available to Android users ever since. It was officially launched last week when it also celebrated 10 million downloads from Google Play store. As of now, there is no information on an iOS release.

Krafton recently detailed its investment plan to grow the esports industry in India and this Launch Party event seems to be a step in that direction. The developer plans to invest $100 million (approximately Rs. 746 crores) in India of which it has already invested $22.5 million (approximately Rs. 167 crores) in NODWIN Gaming and $9 million (approximately Rs. 67.13 crores) in Loco.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party, PUBG Mobile, Krafton
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
