Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced that logins with Facebook accounts will be disabled from November 5. This change will only affect Android users for now. Game maker Krafton says that BGMI players who have been using the game through a Facebook login will need to have the Facebook app installed on their smartphone. If this pre-requisite is not met, then the user will not be able to login using the Facebook option. This change, BGMI says, is due to a policy update in the Facebook SDK.

Krafton published a post on the company site to announce the November 5 date for this Facebook login change. All logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled, BGMI says. Players will need to have the Facebook app installed on their smartphone to be able to login through their Facebook account.

Because of this change, all Battlegrounds Mobile India players are advised to install the Facebook app if their game login is through the Facebook account. If you fail to do so, the BGMI account will be disabled after November 5, until the conditions are not met. If you do not wish to install the Facebook app, those players will need to make a fresh account, using other methods, thereby losing all their data.

As mentioned, only Android users are affected by this Facebook login change and iOS users remain unaffected by this development. This change was first announced by Battlegrounds Mobile India a few months ago but an exact date for when this would be introduced was not mentioned. After November 5, the login change will come into effect.

Ever since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year, the game has allowed players to carry over their progress and data from PUBG Mobile. Those who used their Facebook or Twitter accounts to log in to PUBG Mobile could use the same accounts in Battlegrounds Mobile India and have their data transferred to the new game. However, this data transfer method was also shut down in September due to the Facebook policy update. The new policy update is related to the Facebook software development kit (SDK) which disables logins with Facebook accounts through the embedded browser in Android devices.