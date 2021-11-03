Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins for Android Users From November 5: All Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins for Android Users From November 5: All Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India players will need the Facebook app to play the game after November 5.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 November 2021 11:55 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins for Android Users From November 5: All Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently sshut down data transfer from Facebook

Highlights
  • These changes are due to a recent change in Facebook policy update
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India users are advised to install the Facebook app
  • Only Android users affected, iOS users remain unaffected by the change

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced that logins with Facebook accounts will be disabled from November 5. This change will only affect Android users for now. Game maker Krafton says that BGMI players who have been using the game through a Facebook login will need to have the Facebook app installed on their smartphone. If this pre-requisite is not met, then the user will not be able to login using the Facebook option. This change, BGMI says, is due to a policy update in the Facebook SDK.

Krafton published a post on the company site to announce the November 5 date for this Facebook login change. All logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled, BGMI says. Players will need to have the Facebook app installed on their smartphone to be able to login through their Facebook account.

Because of this change, all Battlegrounds Mobile India players are advised to install the Facebook app if their game login is through the Facebook account. If you fail to do so, the BGMI account will be disabled after November 5, until the conditions are not met. If you do not wish to install the Facebook app, those players will need to make a fresh account, using other methods, thereby losing all their data.

As mentioned, only Android users are affected by this Facebook login change and iOS users remain unaffected by this development. This change was first announced by Battlegrounds Mobile India a few months ago but an exact date for when this would be introduced was not mentioned. After November 5, the login change will come into effect.

Ever since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year, the game has allowed players to carry over their progress and data from PUBG Mobile. Those who used their Facebook or Twitter accounts to log in to PUBG Mobile could use the same accounts in Battlegrounds Mobile India and have their data transferred to the new game. However, this data transfer method was also shut down in September due to the Facebook policy update. The new policy update is related to the Facebook software development kit (SDK) which disables logins with Facebook accounts through the embedded browser in Android devices.

Comments

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Facebook
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
