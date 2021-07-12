Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Brings Mission Ignition Mode, New Weapons, Changes in Raking System

Battlegrounds Mobile India will get a new LMG called MG3 in all modes that allow using it at 660rpm or 990rpm.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 July 2021 14:16 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially released on July 2

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game
  • Krafton has not shared a release date for the July update yet
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India July update will bring new settings options

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon get its July 2021 update that will bring a host of improvements and new features to the game. Its developer Krafton has shared some of the changes coming to the battle royale game through a video on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel. There will be a new weapon — a light machine gun (LMG) called the MG3. Healing consumables will now throwable items. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also get a limited-time Mission Ignition mode that will bring several changes to the Erangel map.

The patch notes preview video shared on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel explains the major changes coming with the July 2021 update. The M249 LMG will not be part of supply drops but available as a standard weapon on the ground. A new LMG called MG3 has been added as part of supply drops. It has just one scope attachment slot but offers a choice between 660rpm and 990rpm with its 7.62 ammo. The healing consumables will be throwable items added to the trajectory slot. Just select and throw like you would a grenade.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also see changes in the ranking system. Two new tiers called Ace Master and Ace Dominator will be added between Ace and Conqueror. The logos for all tiers will be changed as well. There will be a new challenge point system wherein players can lose ranking points for reckless gameplay. Seasonal rewards will give better items after the July 2021 update. The Royale Pass cycle will be changed from every two months to one month.

The Erangel map will get a new mode called Mission Ignition, which will include six new high-tech locations that replace certain regions of the map. In this limited-time mode, the names of the cities in Battlegrounds Mobile India will be presented in 3D when parachuting to the ground. You can use the auto-drop feature to reach a pinned location. A HyperLine train system will be added to the map with stations sprinkled across the entire map. It will have pre-set routes and specific timings. The update also adds semi-trucks that have fixed routes and leave supply boxes when destroyed.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will get a new two-person vehicle called G-38 Gravity Free motorcycle as part of the Mission Ignition mode. It hovers over the ground and can also be driven over water. The Air-conveyer will catapult players in the air after which they can parachute to a different spot. There will be a new gun called ASM Abakan that uses 5.56 ammo. A Petrol dog can now be activated at certain locations and it will mark locations for rear and high-end items. The July 2021 update brings a few more features as well.

There will be changes in the game settings that will allow players to adjust the sensitivity of each gun. There will be a new 90 FPS option for the devices that support it as well as a new base graphical settings option for low-powered devices. A few other tweaks and changes will be made to Battlegrounds Mobile India as part of the July update.

As of now, Krafton has not shared a release date for the update.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, Mission Ignition, Battlegrounds Mobile India July update
Vineet Washington
