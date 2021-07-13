Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Is Now Live With Mission Ignition Mode, Tesla Gigafactory, and More

Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Is Now Live With Mission Ignition Mode, Tesla Gigafactory, and More

Battlegrounds Mobile India version 1.5.0 was briefly toured in a video last week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 July 2021 18:29 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Is Now Live With Mission Ignition Mode, Tesla Gigafactory, and More

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India also features Tesla Semi trucks that have supply boxes

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has received the July update
  • The update brings MG3 light machine gun and Mission Ignition mode
  • Krafton has tied up with Tesla to feature its self-driving cars

Battlegrounds Mobile India — the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile — has received the first content update since its official release on July 2. The update introduces a new limited-time mode called Mission Ignition and an all-new weapon called MG3 among other changes. Battlegrounds Mobile India has also received the new Royale Pass Month system as a part of the update. In addition to the content update, developer Krafton has announced a partnership with Tesla to feature its Gigafactory on the Erangel map of the first-person battle royale game.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India version 1.5.0, which was briefly toured in a video released last week, enhances the gameplay with a new MG3 light machine gun (LMG). It replaces the M249 in the supply crate and can be obtained by airdrops while playing Classic maps and also from the Karakin map. The earlier M249 LMG has been excluded from airdrops and is now available in field drops. The gun will appear directly on the map for loot.

The MG3 gun offers up to a 6x scope and has a continuous firepower. It uses the 7.62 ammo, and its magazine can hold up to 75 bullets with each reload. Players are also provided with healing consumables that can be used from the trajectory slot.

Alongside the MG3 gun and healing consumables, the Battlegrounds Mobile India update brings a new Mission Ignition mode — part of the Erangel map — that has six new locations. The mode also includes automatic Hyperlines to transport players from one part to another.

Krafton has revamped the settings, giving players the ability change gyroscope sensitivity and a dedicated 90fps option for newer devices. Gamers on low-end devices can also choose a new graphic option lower than smooth. Battlegrounds Mobile India now also lets you customise the sensitivity of your guns from the improved settings. Further, you can tune third person perspective (TPP) camera angles.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India update also brings Sand Bottle Exchanges to the Events section as a free event. Players can complete challenges to earn Sand Bottle and swipe them for prizes. Additionally, there are more new events, including Damage Missions, Movement Missions, and some new Mission Ignition Events.

For people wanting to use Royale passes, there is a new Royale Pass Month system called RPM1. Krafton said that each Royale Pass Month lasts for 30 days and is priced at 360UC, with the highest rank achievable limited to 50. The company has also included a Challenge Point System to reward players for positive behaviour such as not quitting or not using friendly fire. This particular change is said to have been added after taking initial feedback from players.

Krafton has also partnered with Tesla and Battlegrounds Mobile India will now showcase the electric car maker's Gigafactory in four fixed locations across the Erangel map. Players can enter any of the featured Gigafactory and watch the production of a Tesla Model Y from start to finish. They will also get a chance to drive away in the new car and experience its autopilot feature. Further, self-driving Tesla Semi trucks will be available on rural roads and automatically run along specific routes. Players can deal damage to the trucks to force their supply boxes to drop and obtain combat supplies.

In addition to the Tesla partnership, Krafton has brought Clan Clash to Battlegrounds Mobile India where clans can fight against each other in a fortnightly battle and get Clan Points.

You can experience all the latest changes and new additions by downloading the Battlegrounds Mobile India update from the Google Play store.

The update comes just days after Battlegrounds Mobile India surpassed the mark of 34 million registered users. The game is also claimed to have 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million peak concurrent users.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India July update, Mission Ignition, Krafton, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Timex Helix Smart 2.0 With Temperature Sensor Launched in India: Price, Features

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Is Now Live With Mission Ignition Mode, Tesla Gigafactory, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  2. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  4. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  5. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  6. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Renders Surface Ahead of Official Launch
  7. iPhone 13 Series Could Come With Two New Colours — Pearl, Sunset Gold
  8. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  9. Realme Book Laptop Could Launch in August for Under Rs. 40,000
  10. Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 Said to Launch This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6Z Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; Teaser Pages Confirm Design
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Is Now Live With Mission Ignition Mode, Tesla Gigafactory, and More
  3. Timex Helix Smart 2.0 With Temperature Sensor Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Logitech G335 Wired Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Comfortable Fit Launched in India
  5. Smartphones, Satellite Data Helped Indigenous Peruvians Save Amazon Rainforest: Study
  6. Twitter Mistakenly Verifies Fake Accounts, Suspends Them After Being Calling Out
  7. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update With Nightly SpO2 Tracking, Google Assistant Support to Roll Out Soon
  8. India’s UPI Reaches Bhutan as NPCI’s Overseas Arm Enables UPI-Based Payments in the Neighbouring Country
  9. Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition DJ Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Tenaa Listings; Pricing Leaks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com