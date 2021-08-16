Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit

Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit

Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched on July 2 but has been playable from mid-June.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 August 2021 15:01 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian relaunch of PUBG Mobile

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India saw 34 million downloads in first week
  • The game is available only on Android
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to launch on iOS this month

Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed the 50 million downloads mark. The game was officially launched on July 2 and has seen significant growth in the past month, although it was available a little ahead of the official launch. Krafton shared the development through a press release and rewarded players in-game with a permanent outfit as part of the 50M Downloads Rewards Event announced earlier this month. Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently only available on Android, but the developer has been teasing an iOS launch that will happen soon.

Just over a month after the official release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 2, developer Krafton announced a 50M Downloads Rewards Event in anticipation of the game reaching 50 million downloads. In the first week of launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India saw 34 million downloads and it was a matter of time for the game to reach 50 million. The 50M Downloads Rewards Event included milestone rewards for the three phases — reaching 48 million, 49 million, and 50 million downloads. Now, as of August 14, the game has completed the final phase and players have been rewarded in-game with the Galaxy Messenger Set outfit as a permanent item.

“We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on Play Store in just over a month! I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first esports tournament starting next month,” Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton shared.

In the press release, Krafton also said that it will be making announcements on the iOS version of the game very soon on its social media channels. Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to hit the App Store this month but there is no exact date as of yet.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game that launched in India as the local avatar of PUBG Mobile which was banned in the country back in September.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India 50 million downloads
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India Event on August 26, New Mi Notebook and Mi TVs Expected

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10 India Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  3. Realme Book Pricing, Key Specifications Allegedly Leaked
  4. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  5. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped, May Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Deals, Discounts, More
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  10. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Jam: A New Legacy Out August 19 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of India Launch
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit
  4. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India Event on August 26, New Mi Notebook and Mi TVs Expected
  5. Forget Face Unlock, Indian Researchers Have Figured Out a Way to Authenticate Mobiles With Teeth
  6. Didi Improves Pay Transparency for Drivers Following China’s State Media Accusations
  7. Last Minute Issues: Elon Musk On Delay In Tesla's Next FSD Update
  8. Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Up to Rs. 4,000 Off on OnePlus 9, More Deals
  10. Tesla Says CEO Elon Musk's 2020 Compensation Was Nil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com