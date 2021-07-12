Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India Crossed 34 Million Players in 1 Week After Official Launch, Krafton Thanks Players

Battlegrounds Mobile India Crossed 34 Million Players in 1 Week After Official Launch, Krafton Thanks Players

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon get the July 2021 updated with a host of new features and changes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 July 2021 17:53 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Crossed 34 Million Players in 1 Week After Official Launch, Krafton Thanks Players

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the India version of PUBG Mobile

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India went into early access on June 17
  • The game is free-to-play on Android
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India saw 2.4 million peak concurrent players

Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 34 million players one week after its official launch on July 2. Developed by South Korean company Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile which was banned in the country last September. The new game was announced in May and released for the public earlier this month. Since then, it has seen a peak of 16 million active users and Krafton has thanked players in India for making this possible.

In September last year, PUBG Mobile was banned in the country and the news came as major disappointment for the millions of players. Then in May this year, Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced and fans were eagerly waiting for its release. The game kicked off its beta on June 17 soon after which it went into early access for all players. Now, after its official release on July 2, Krafton has shared through a press release that the game crossed 34 million players in its first week. The developer also shared that since launch, the game has seen 16 million daily active users at its peak.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also garnered 2.4 million peak concurrent players since launch. It is also the number one free game on Google Play, where it is exclusively available for now. Krafton organised a launch party on July 8 which saw around 500,000 concurrent viewers on the first day.

“We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining contents to Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring greater joy to our fans and players. With Battlegrounds Mobile India as a start, Krafton hopes to grow and further develop together with India's video gaming and esports industry,” said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton.

To further expand the Battlegrounds IP, Krafton plans on organising e-sports tournaments in India, details for which are currently unclear. The developer has already invested over $30 million (roughly Rs. 223 crores) in the Indian e-sports industry.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, Esports
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Slump 40 Percent in June, Data Shows

