Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • BGMI Update 1.7 Brings League of Legends' Mirror Island Mode, Liverpool FC Based Event, More

BGMI Update 1.7 Brings League of Legends' Mirror Island Mode, Liverpool FC-Based Event, More

Battlegrounds Mobile India's update 1.7 also gets many bug fixes and improvements.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 November 2021 14:23 IST
BGMI Update 1.7 Brings League of Legends' Mirror Island Mode, Liverpool FC-Based Event, More

Photo Credit: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India will let players experience Mirror World as four Arcane characters

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will get a Mirror Island mode for 3 maps
  • Players can earn Liverpool FC-branded parachute, backpack, jersey
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will be getting weapon enhancements

Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) developer Krafton is rolling out a new update for the popular battle royale game. The update version 1.7 brings the new League of Legends-inspired mode, special features, and new gameplay mechanics to the game. Additionally, Krafton has announced a special collaboration with Liverpool FC where players will get special rewards. Battlegrounds Mobile India is also getting an India-specific event called The Recall. Lastly, the Royale Pass month 5 is also rolling out with the update, apart from bug fixes and improvements.

Krafton on Friday announced through a press release that it is rolling out with version 1.7 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The update will bring a new Mirror World mode to the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps from November 19. You will need the Mode checkbox enabled to access the new Mirror World mode. Once enabled, Mirror Island appears after the players have played on the map for some time. Players can enter Mirror Island through the Wind Wall portal on the ground. Once in, players get to play as one of the four characters — Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi — of League of Legends and Arcane.

Players are rewarded with Hextech Crystals if they kill a monster and the shards can be exchanged for various battle items. Once a player dies or the playtime on Mirror Island is over, players return to the regular battlegrounds. Krafton has also announced various Mirror World events where players win Arcane characters, Arcane emotes, and items. These events will last till the holiday seasons.

Furthermore, Battlegrounds Mobile India's Classic mode is also getting piggyback features and weapons-related changes. The piggyback feature lets players resurrect fallen teammates - but they cannot use any weapons or vehicles while this feature is active. SLR, SKS, mini14, VSS, and DP28 weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India will be getting enhancements, scheduled for later this month. Along with this, a new grenade indicator will also help players judge where exactly the explosive has dropped.

bgmi liverpool collaboration update 17 bgmi_liverpool_collaboration_update_1.7

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced a collaboration with Liverpool FC
Photo Credit: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India is also collaborating with Liverpool FC. Players will be able to play the You'll Never Walk Alone event where they can win a Liverpool FC-branded parachute, backpack, and the jersey. Krafton is also rolling out an India-specific event called The Recall where players win Recall tokens that can be exchanged for rewards from the in-game store.

Krafton is also releasing the Royale Pass month 5 for 360 UC — the in-game credit. The latest Royale Pass is based on the theme of Mirror Realm. Other benefits of the Royale Pass include the Katarina Leader outfit, Black Circus outfit, Kar98 skin, and MK47 skin. The game also received many bug fixes and improvements with the version 1.7 update.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India Update, Krafton, Mirror Island, League of Legends, Arcane, Liverpool FC
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Facebook Tests New Controls to Allow Users to Customise Content in News Feeds

Related Stories

BGMI Update 1.7 Brings League of Legends' Mirror Island Mode, Liverpool FC-Based Event, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best PS4, PS5 Deals in the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
  2. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Plunge as Crypto Market Drops Sharply
  4. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  6. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  9. Moto G71, G51, G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Hinting at India Launch
  10. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera, New Snapdragon SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Leads Indian PC Shipments in Q3 2021, Notebooks Dominate Overall Category: IDC
  2. BGMI Update 1.7 Brings League of Legends' Mirror Island Mode, Liverpool FC-Based Event, More
  3. Facebook Tests New Controls to Allow Users to Customise Content in News Feeds
  4. Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch
  5. LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs
  6. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
  7. PlayStation Black Friday Sale: FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima Among 400 Games That Get Big Discounts
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details
  9. Vivo Y76 5G Launch Date Set for November 23, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras; Other Specifications Leak
  10. Instagram Under Probe by US State Attorney Generals Over Its Effect on Children
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com