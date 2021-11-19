Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) developer Krafton is rolling out a new update for the popular battle royale game. The update version 1.7 brings the new League of Legends-inspired mode, special features, and new gameplay mechanics to the game. Additionally, Krafton has announced a special collaboration with Liverpool FC where players will get special rewards. Battlegrounds Mobile India is also getting an India-specific event called The Recall. Lastly, the Royale Pass month 5 is also rolling out with the update, apart from bug fixes and improvements.

Krafton on Friday announced through a press release that it is rolling out with version 1.7 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The update will bring a new Mirror World mode to the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps from November 19. You will need the Mode checkbox enabled to access the new Mirror World mode. Once enabled, Mirror Island appears after the players have played on the map for some time. Players can enter Mirror Island through the Wind Wall portal on the ground. Once in, players get to play as one of the four characters — Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi — of League of Legends and Arcane.

Players are rewarded with Hextech Crystals if they kill a monster and the shards can be exchanged for various battle items. Once a player dies or the playtime on Mirror Island is over, players return to the regular battlegrounds. Krafton has also announced various Mirror World events where players win Arcane characters, Arcane emotes, and items. These events will last till the holiday seasons.

Furthermore, Battlegrounds Mobile India's Classic mode is also getting piggyback features and weapons-related changes. The piggyback feature lets players resurrect fallen teammates - but they cannot use any weapons or vehicles while this feature is active. SLR, SKS, mini14, VSS, and DP28 weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India will be getting enhancements, scheduled for later this month. Along with this, a new grenade indicator will also help players judge where exactly the explosive has dropped.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced a collaboration with Liverpool FC

Photo Credit: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India is also collaborating with Liverpool FC. Players will be able to play the You'll Never Walk Alone event where they can win a Liverpool FC-branded parachute, backpack, and the jersey. Krafton is also rolling out an India-specific event called The Recall where players win Recall tokens that can be exchanged for rewards from the in-game store.

Krafton is also releasing the Royale Pass month 5 for 360 UC — the in-game credit. The latest Royale Pass is based on the theme of Mirror Realm. Other benefits of the Royale Pass include the Katarina Leader outfit, Black Circus outfit, Kar98 skin, and MK47 skin. The game also received many bug fixes and improvements with the version 1.7 update.