BGMI update version 1.6 update will also allow players to record their gameplay and share the clips on social media.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 September 2021 13:49 IST
BGMI update also brings an auto-bandage option for players

Highlights
  • BGMI will introduce month-long events around Dusshera, Diwali
  • There’s also the introduction of Royale Pass Month 3 which is priced simi
  • Players will be able to test out weapons like P90, MG3, ASM Abakan

Battlegrounds Mobile India update version 1.6, dubbed the September Update, is now rolling out for players. The new update brings a new ‘Flora Menace' mode, a new Vs AI Mode, the return of Zombie Mode ‘Survive Till Dawn', and many gameplay improvements. The BGMI update version 1.6 is rolling out for both Android and iOS users. The update will be rolling out in a sequential manner and it is likely to take a while before it appears on the app stores. Krafton says that users will be getting two Classic Crate coupons in the Event Center with the update.

BGMI version 1.6 update introduces a new ‘Flora Menace' mode that will have alien plants pop up at different times. It will show up in the Erangel lobby on September 17, in Sanhok on September 18, and finally in Livik on September 22. Users must check the “Mode” checkbox to get Flora Menace mode maps. The game is also getting a new Vs AI mode.

The latest BGMI update is also said to bring surprises later in the month as EvoGround will feature the popular Zombie mode “Survive Till Dawn”. Many more popular game modes such as the Payload Mode will be appearing in EvoGround. Krafton says as many as eight different game modes will appear over a period of time.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India version 1.6 update is bringing a recording option that allows players to record their gameplay and share the clips on social media. The update also brings an “auto-bandage” option. Distance information is now included in the universal mark on the mini-Map. The BGMI update also brings the ability to replay flight paths after landing.

Additionally, players will be able to test out weapons like P90, MG3, ASM Abakan. In addition, the BGMI update brings improved camera vibration effect on grenade detonation, configurable headshot sound adjustments, and dynamic scope adjustment options. There's also the introduction of Royale Pass Month 3, which is priced similar to other months. Starting at 360UC, it brings a slew of outfits to choose from. There will also be month-long in-game events around Dusshera and Diwali beginning from the second half of the month, lasting right up to Diwali week.

How to update BGMI version 1.6 on Android and iOS platforms

To download the new BGMI version 1.6 update, Android users need to head to the Google Play store and click on ‘Update'. iOS users need to go into the App Store and update to the latest version. Krafton recommends installing the update on a strong Wi-Fi connection.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, BGMI September Update, Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India Update
Tasneem Akolawala
Tesla to Work With Global Regulators on Data Security: CEO Elon Musk
Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications in Detail Tipped Through Alleged Internal Document

