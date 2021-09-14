Battlegrounds Mobile India is scheduled to get an update soon. The battle royale game's 1.6 update has been teased by developer Krafton through an Instagram post that shows the top 10 new features that will be bundled with the update. Along with new features, the update is also said to come with some improvements to the existing elements in the game. The release date of update 1.6 for BGMI is not known yet but it should be arriving sometime soon.

Krafton, through an Instagram post, has shared 10 new features and improvements that are bundled with update 1.6 for Battlegrounds Mobile India. There is a new Flora Menace Mode that will be available for Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps. The post also mentions that "The Flora Menace Mode is going to be all about surviving the invasion." The new mode will also get Zillion Matrix, Life Barrier, and Dynahex Supply features. However, further details about them are not known yet.

Krafton has also added a 'Show route' option to the map and has improved the scope adjustment. The developer has also updated the basic settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India and has added a 'capture highlight moments' feature.

Lastly, the Instagram post also mentions that the players will now get unlimited ammo in the training grounds. There are also new arena battle guns being added to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has also improved UAZ and bus durability in the game.

In other Battlegrounds Mobile India-related news, Krafton is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and is offering its players special permanent rewards. Players win new in-game apparel that they can earn through the newly introduced missions. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and perks are currently live in the battle royale game and will end on September 21.

Battlegrounds Mobile India that launched as a replacement of PUBG Mobile India earlier this year now has over 50 million downloads.