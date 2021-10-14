Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive an update that will bring various new features to the popular battle royale game. The 1.6.5 update has been teased by developer Krafton through an Instagram post. Many of the new features for Battlegrounds Mobile India have already rolled out while the others will be released to players within this month. Furthermore, Krafton has announced that it has banned more than 81,000 accounts for cheating violations during the week starting from October 1.

Krafton announced the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India update with an Instagram post that said, "1.6.5 Update is coming this October." A specific release date wasn't mentioned, but the accompanying video explained the update and its many modes in details.

One of the first features that players have already got is the Metro Royale: Reunion mode — made available on September 28. The new game mode allows players to bring items found during the game to the loadout inventory as loots, provided the players reach the return point in the stipulated time.

Players will then be able to use these items in the next match or sell them off in the black market for Metro Cash that helps players buy special items for the Metro Royale: Reunion mode. This mode contains three maps and the maps are unlocked according to the FAME level of the player. The Metro Royale: Reunion mode has four different sub-modes — Basic, Undercover, Advanced, and Assault.

Battlegrounds Mobile India added the Vikendi map on October 8. The snow-covered map spans 6km in each direction. Players get to use the Snowmobile vehicle and the G36C gun.

The Runic Power mode will be available for players starting October 15. Players will have the option to select between three runes — Arctic, Flame, and Wind — at the spawn island. Each rune gets special skills divided under offence and defence. Each skill uses some rune crystals when used. The Arctic rune creates an ice wall for defence and uses freezing ammo as an offensive skill. The Flame rune gets a Magma wheel and Scorching ammo as an offensive skill. Lastly, the Wind rune lets players create a Wind Shelter to reduce the damage from the enemy's bullets, while the Wind Boost skill increases the players reloading and movement speed.

On October 22, Battlegrounds Mobile India will get the Survive till Dawn mode. In this, the players would need to fend off infected zombies in the Erangel map, and there are a few rewards if players defeat the zombies as well as their boss.

Payload 2.0 mode is reportedly scheduled to release on October 31 and in this mode, helicopters and armed cars are equipped with powerful weapons such as AT4-A Laser Missile and M202 quadruple RPG. Additionally, players will get man-portable radar, bomb suit, and UAV control terminal and can be found in the Super Weapons crates throughout the map. Furthermore, players will be able to revive their fallen comrades multiple times from the communication tower with the ID card found in the fallen teammate's loot box.

The Virus Infection - Halloween mode will be available from October 31, and it consists of three rounds. Basically, players would be divided into the zombie or human teams at random, where zombies must infect humans and humans will have to defend themselves from the undead. A team wins if the Zombies infect or kill or humans and vice versa.

Furthermore, Krafton announced through a post on its website, that it has permanently banned 81,049 accounts from October 1 to October 7. These accounts have been banned due to misconduct or cheating. Battlegrounds Mobile India has conducted thorough monitoring of the leaderboard and has banned 517 accounts between September 25 and October 13. The developer first announced the move to ban accounts suspected of cheating last month when it banned over 140,000 accounts in a week.