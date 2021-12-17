Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India has not revealed the details of its association with the newly released Spider-Man: No Way Home.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 December 2021 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India's partnership with Spider-Man: No Way Home may bring special rewards

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India may give players Spider-Man costume, more
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home released on December 16 in India
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier partnered with League of Legends

Battlegrounds Mobile India has teased an upcoming partnership with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But developer Krafton has not announced when the partnership will begin or what rewards players will receive as a part of the collaboration. Spider-Man: No Way Home hit cinemas on December 16 and stars Tom Holland in the titular role for the third time. The last partnership that Battlegrounds Mobile India announced was with Riot Games' Arcane series — based on League of Legends — that was released with the BGMI update 1.7.

Through an Instagram post, Krafton — the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India — teased that it will soon be partnering up with Spider-Man: No Way Home (review). The post reads "Watch out! Something BIG is on its way to the Battlegrounds!" Krafton has not mentioned what the crossover with the new Spider-Man movie will entail but it is being speculated that players may get Spider-Man costume, new cosmetics, and a limited-period game mode. Additionally, there may also be some special rewards based on the crossover between the battle royale game and Marvel's superhero film.

The last partnership with a TV show/ game that Battlegrounds Mobile India had was with League of Legends or Arcane. The crossover was a part of update 1.7. The update brought the Mirror World mode to Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps. Players could enter the Mirror World mode through the Wind Wall portal on the ground and they got to play as one of the four characters of League of Legends and Arcane — Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi.

Players also received certain special rewards as part of the crossover between Battlegrounds Mobile India and League of Legends. Furthermore, Krafton also announced a partnership with Liverpool FC. Through this, players were able to participate in the You'll Never Walk Alone event that rewarded them with a Liverpool FC-branded parachute, backpack, and jersey.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date in US 17 December 2021
  • Release Date in India 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
  • Users Rating
    (3.9/5)
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Spider Man No Way Home, Krafton, Spider Man, Marvel, MCU, Sony Pictures
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K With Android TV 11, Dolby Vision Support Launched

