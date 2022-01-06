Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced it has partnered with Sony Pictures to bring special content from Spider-Man: No Way Home to the popular battle royale game. As part of an upcoming update to the game, publisher Krafton will add special content, which players can claim by completing missions in the game. BGMI began teasing the arrival of special Spider-Man content to the game in December last year, and Krafton says the BGMI Version 1.8 update will come to gamers later this month.

As part of BGMI's first collaboration with Sony Pictures, the multiplayer battle royale game for Indian players will bring exclusive content to the game, including collaboration skins, as part of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Version 1.8 update. Gamers who complete in-game missions will be able to claim these special items on BGMI, according to Krafton. The Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration is set to arrive on BGMI in “mid-January” but the publisher is yet to provide an official launch date and other details.

BGMI is not the first online multiplayer game to feature a collaboration starring the popular web-slinging superhero after the launch of the movie (starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Zendaya) on December 16. Epic Games also added Spider-Man themed content to its popular battle royale game Fortnite in December, including skins, harvesting tools, gliders, emotes, and back bling, as part of its Battle Pass. Fortnite also added two premium skins for Spider-Man and MJ (Michelle Jones-Watson) that were previously available for sale on the Item Store.

Back in November last year, Krafton added special content from Riot Games' popular Arcane series on Netflix, with the arrival of its Battlegrounds Mobiles India 1.7 update. The update added characters, locations, and items from the League of Legends based TV series, along with a new piggyback mode. The game also added a Mirror World mode, that allowed gamers to change their characters to Arcane's Vi, Jinx, Jayce, or Caitlyn.

“Swing into the Spider-Man zone. Welcome to the multiverse”, says Krafton's new teaser on Facebook, suggesting that Krafton will add a lot of new content based on the film when the update arrives for the BGMI later this month.