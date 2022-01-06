Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Spider-Man Themed Content With January Update

Spider-Man is set to swing into Battlegrounds Mobile India with the upcoming BGMI 1.8 update later this month.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2022 16:46 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Spider-Man Themed Content With January Update

Photo Credit: Krafton

The Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration is set to arrive on BGMI in “mid-January”

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 16, 2021
  • BGMI is not the first game to feature Spider-Man themed content
  • Krafton is yet to reveal an official date for the BGMI 1.8 update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced it has partnered with Sony Pictures to bring special content from Spider-Man: No Way Home to the popular battle royale game. As part of an upcoming update to the game, publisher Krafton will add special content, which players can claim by completing missions in the game. BGMI began teasing the arrival of special Spider-Man content to the game in December last year, and Krafton says the BGMI Version 1.8 update will come to gamers later this month.

As part of BGMI's first collaboration with Sony Pictures, the multiplayer battle royale game for Indian players will bring exclusive content to the game, including collaboration skins, as part of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Version 1.8 update. Gamers who complete in-game missions will be able to claim these special items on BGMI, according to Krafton. The Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration is set to arrive on BGMI in “mid-January” but the publisher is yet to provide an official launch date and other details.

BGMI is not the first online multiplayer game to feature a collaboration starring the popular web-slinging superhero after the launch of the movie (starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Zendaya) on December 16. Epic Games also added Spider-Man themed content to its popular battle royale game Fortnite in December, including skins, harvesting tools, gliders, emotes, and back bling, as part of its Battle Pass. Fortnite also added two premium skins for Spider-Man and MJ (Michelle Jones-Watson) that were previously available for sale on the Item Store.

Back in November last year, Krafton added special content from Riot Games' popular Arcane series on Netflix, with the arrival of its Battlegrounds Mobiles India 1.7 update. The update added characters, locations, and items from the League of Legends based TV series, along with a new piggyback mode. The game also added a Mirror World mode, that allowed gamers to change their characters to Arcane's Vi, Jinx, Jayce, or Caitlyn.

“Swing into the Spider-Man zone. Welcome to the multiverse”, says Krafton's new teaser on Facebook, suggesting that Krafton will add a lot of new content based on the film when the update arrives for the BGMI later this month.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Spider Man, Spider Man No Way Home, Krafton, Sony Pictures, Battle Royale, Tom Holland, Peter Parker
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Cryptocurrency Crime Hits All-Time High in 2021, Up 79 Percent Year-on-Year: Chainalysis

  1. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  2. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting a Fix for Call Recording in India
  5. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Fall Massively for the First Time in 2022
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
  9. James Webb Telescope Deploys Sunshield, Retires Most Single-Point Failures
  10. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
