Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Getting Arcane-Themed Characters, In-Game Content

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will feature in-game content based on Arcane through version 1.7 later this month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 November 2021 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is receiving content based on the League of Legends show

Highlights
  • BGMI is getting updated with Arcane characters
  • The update will also bring a piggyback function
  • Arcane treatment has also arrived on PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is getting characters, items, and locations from Riot Games' upcoming series Arcane through an update in the middle of November. BGMI publisher Krafton has partnered with game developer and publisher Riot Games to offer the exclusive in-game content. Arcane debuted on Krafton Video in China and Netflix globally earlier this month. The TV series is based on the League of Legends universe and follows the origin of the two existing League champions — set in the utopian Piltover and the underground of Zaun.

Arcane's characters, items, game modes, and locations will come to fictional island Erangel along with new gameplay elements in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) version 1.7, the publisher said in a press statement. The update will be released later this month, though exact details are yet to be revealed.

Krafton has detailed some of the features that are coming through the BGMI version 1.7.0 on social media. It will include a new theme mode called Mirror World that will take gamers to Mirror Island. This will allow you to replace your existing character to one of Arcane's — such as Vi, Jinx, Jayce, or Caitlyn. There will also be Arcane Monsters from the League of Legends show across Erangel. Additionally, you will get in-game content including hexcrystal which can be used to redeem supplies.

 

The November update will bring a Piggyback function that will allow gamers to carry their knocked-out teammates or enemies. Further, it will enable a Survivor Number Notification to show the number of survivors in each player zone. The game will also get a smoke grade effect that you will see when throwing a grenade in the game.

BGMI's November update will also get features including grenade indicator, jump button as a climb button, and a Hard level in the AI setting.

Similar to BGMI, the original PUBG Mobile has received version 1.7 update with Arcane-specific content. It was teased earlier this month.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Riot Games, Arcane, Krafton
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Adds 76 More Original Xbox, Xbox 360 Games to Its Xbox Backward Compatibility Program

