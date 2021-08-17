Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest, Bans Over 181,000 Accounts for Hacking

Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest, Bans Over 181,000 Accounts for Hacking

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently crossed 50 million downloads on Google Play store.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 August 2021 17:41 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest, Bans Over 181,000 Accounts for Hacking

Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched on July 2

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will pick 300 winners for screenshot contest
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India players facing Twitter log in issues
  • The developer has said it is a problem with Twitter and not with the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India players now have a chance to get a free Supply Crate Coupon by participating in the Lobby Screenshot Contest. Players will need to share a photo with their squad in the lobby on the game's social media platforms to stand a chance to win. The contest is currently underway and will last for a week. Additionally, developer Krafton has acknowledged issues with its Twitter login and said that it is not an issue with the game. Furthermore, it has banned over 181,000 accounts for cheating and hacking.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently crossed the 50 million downloads milestone and rewarded players with an outfit. Now, players have a chance to win a free Supply Crate Coupon by participating in the Lobby Screenshot Contest. All they need to do is share an in-game screenshot of their squad in the lobby to any of the game's social media accounts including Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube with the hashtag ‘#BATTLEGROUNDSLOBBY.'

It can either be an image or a GIF and the participant needs to have captured it. Players will need to share their character UID number as well. The Lobby Screenshot Contest is underway and will last till August 24. After that, developers will review the submissions and announce 300 winners on its social media channels within 30 days.

Recently, players raised concerns of Twitter login issues preventing them from logging in to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has acknowledged the issue but stated that it is a problem with Twitter and not the game. Players will be notified when the issue is fixed.

The developer also shared an update on bans and this time — between August 6 and August 12 — it banned 181,578 accounts for using “illegal programs” to gain unfair advantage in the game. This is a permanent ban and players will not be able to enter a match with these accounts. Recently, it said it banned 336,736 accounts between July 30 and August 5.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, Lobby Screenshot Contest, Twitter
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vega Rocket Blasts Off With Airbus Observation Satellite, Miniature CubeSats

Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest, Bans Over 181,000 Accounts for Hacking
