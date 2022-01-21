Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has rolled out a patch to users on Thursday, changing certain parameters of the new Spider-Man Web-Shooters that were introduced as part of the January update. The developer is also working on resolving bugs reported by users after the game's latest update was rolled out to users on January 14 along with new weapons, a new map and special Spider-Man-themed content. The latest patch will be applied when the game is restarted, according to Krafton.

As part of the latest patch issued on Thursday, January 20, publisher Krafton has reduced the cooldown time of the Web-Shooters, down from 7 seconds to 3 seconds. This will allow gamers to use them more rapidly. Similarly, the cooldown time of 3 seconds to change Web-Shooters in Theme mode has been removed, according to Krafton's notice. The Web-Shooters were added to the game as part of the BGMI 1.8.0 update, which introduced special Spider-Man: No Way Home-themed content.

Battlegrounds Mobile India users have been facing a handful of issues since the BGMI January Update was released last week. Krafton is currently working on fixing a bug where the friend list showed match playtime incorrectly, frame drops when playing at 90fps on iOS devices, and sound issues with the Blood Raven X-suit emote, among other bugs. Gamers can check the publisher's post regarding existing issues, to find out which bugs have been resolved by the developer.

Krafton recently revealed that it has banned 48,543 accounts in the week between January 10 and January 16, as part of its crackdown against cheaters in the game. The South Korean studio also published a list of the accounts that have been banned. Gamers can be banned for using an unauthorised (or ‘modded') version of the game,or use illegal and auxiliary programs to gain an unfair advantage over other players.