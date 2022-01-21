Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India Patched by Krafton to Optimise Spider-Man Web-Shooters

Krafton’s latest Battlegrounds Mobile India patch will be applied when the game is restarted.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2022 13:41 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

BGMI added Spider-Man: No Way Home themed content to the game with the January 14 update

Highlights
  • BGMI January Update was released on January 14
  • Krafton says it is working on a handful of BGMI bugs from the update
  • The latest update reduces the cool-down time of the new Web-Shooters

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has rolled out a patch to users on Thursday, changing certain parameters of the new Spider-Man Web-Shooters that were introduced as part of the January update. The developer is also working on resolving bugs reported by users after the game's latest update was rolled out to users on January 14 along with new weapons, a new map and special Spider-Man-themed content. The latest patch will be applied when the game is restarted, according to Krafton.

As part of the latest patch issued on Thursday, January 20, publisher Krafton has reduced the cooldown time of the Web-Shooters, down from 7 seconds to 3 seconds. This will allow gamers to use them more rapidly. Similarly, the cooldown time of 3 seconds to change Web-Shooters in Theme mode has been removed, according to Krafton's notice. The Web-Shooters were added to the game as part of the BGMI 1.8.0 update, which introduced special Spider-Man: No Way Home-themed content.

Battlegrounds Mobile India users have been facing a handful of issues since the BGMI January Update was released last week. Krafton is currently working on fixing a bug where the friend list showed match playtime incorrectly, frame drops when playing at 90fps on iOS devices, and sound issues with the Blood Raven X-suit emote, among other bugs. Gamers can check the publisher's post regarding existing issues, to find out which bugs have been resolved by the developer.

Krafton recently revealed that it has banned 48,543 accounts in the week between January 10 and January 16, as part of its crackdown against cheaters in the game. The South Korean studio also published a list of the accounts that have been banned. Gamers can be banned for using an unauthorised (or ‘modded') version of the game,or use illegal and auxiliary programs to gain an unfair advantage over other players.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India Update, BGMI Update, Krafton
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
