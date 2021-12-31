Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Login Failed’ Error Resolved, Krafton Asks Players to Login Again

Issues with Fortnite and Epic Games Store have also been resolved.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 December 2021 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ BGMI

BGMI developer Krafton did not reveal the cause of the issue

Highlights
  • Only some players were hit by the problem, say reports
  • Gadgets 360 was able to play BGMI with other players
  • Epic Games also restored Fortnite game issue

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has said that they have fixed the issue wherein players were unable to login to the popular battle royale game. Reports suggested that the players started to experience login problems late from Wednesday. Krafton later acknowledged the problem. The issue seems to be affecting only some BGMI users. Krafton has not revealed the cause of the issue. Similar problems were also faced by the players of Fortnite when the popular battle royale game went down on Wednesday night.

Krafton said in a post that they have fixed the issue, and asked the players to login again. The publisher, however, did not explain the reason why the players were seeing an error message that stated “Server authentication error. Login failed”. “We apologise again for the inconvenience you have experienced,” it added.

As mentioned, the issue did not appear to have affected all the players because Gadgets 360 was able to log in to the BGMI and initiate a match with other users.

Apart from BGMI gamers, players of the popular battle royale game Fortnite also faced problems when it went down on the same day as BGMI. The game was unavailable, and gamers were unable to open the game due to unresponsive servers. Developer Epic Games later announced that the game was back online.

Epic Games Store was also hit with a similar problem wherein players reported that they were facing issues regarding login, purchasing and downloading/ installing games on the Epic Games Store. It later tweeted that the issues were resolved. The reason for these problems was not listed out by Epic Games.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, BGMI Error, Epic Games, Fortnite
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
AMD's $35-Billion Deal for Xilinx Now Expected to Close in 2022

