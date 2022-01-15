Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton is rolling out a new update for the popular battle royale game. As announced earlier, the Spider-Man: No Way Home theme is the major highlight of the update. The latest 1.8.0 update brings UI improvements, allowing players to pick a desired match quickly. With the update, players can avail the new Livik: Aftermath theme until February 14. Once the new version is installed, ranked and normal matching will be shown separately. The update adds automatic marking as well. Along with new features, the update is also bundled with some improvements to the existing elements in the game. Some players flagged issues regarding the January update, and the company has offered a fix.

Another highlight in the new update, Livik: Aftermath mode can be played only in the normal matching. That will not hurt the season tire point. In the Livik: Aftermath: Firearm and Scope mode players can knock enemies with automatic fire. Players will get ziplines for quick movements across the map with the new version. Additionally, there will be a communication tower to save the fallen teammates.

BGMI players can see new supply stores in the map in classic mode, where they can exchange looted coins with supply items. The 1.8.0 version will have an indicator showing the upcoming supply crate location. Revive objects to summon back defeated teammates will display across the map. The players need to retrieve ID cards from the boxes of the defeated teammates to revive them.

The new 1.8.0 update brings improvements in firearms. The update has some fixes as well. The problem with firing direction and aim varied by display resolution, and the bullet spread issues have been fixed. BGMI will now let knocked out players swim in the water. Further, in the new version, the in-map place name will be displayed in three dimensions.

Automatic marking to find enemies and auto-jump with ping are the other new features bought by the update. Further, the company has added improvements to the receipt and result of reporting cheaters. It will provide rewards for players with high merit levels.

After installing the January update, some users are facing issues with the game. Krafton has highlighted two issues and offered a fix for them. Users are recommended to reach out to the customer service in-game in case of inconsistencies by tapping on the arrow at the bottom right corner of the lobby > Settings > Basic > Customer Service.