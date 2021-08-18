Technology News
  BGMI iOS Release: Battlegrounds Mobile India Finally Arrives on App Store After Months of Waiting

BGMI iOS Release: Battlegrounds Mobile India Finally Arrives on App Store After Months of Waiting

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is 1.9GB on the App Store and requires iOS 9.0/ iPadOS 9.0 or later.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2021 12:29 IST
BGMI iOS Release: Battlegrounds Mobile India Finally Arrives on App Store After Months of Waiting

Battlegrounds Mobile India has an age rating of 17+

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is free on the App Store
  • The game underwent maintenance on iOS today morning
  • BGMI iOS app has come after months of waiting

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad after months of waiting. The game has been available to play for Android users since mid-June and even before that for pre-registration. Developer Krafton had been teasing the iOS launch of BGMI for quite some time now and, finally, it has now arrived. The official website states that maintenance on authentication system of the game's iOS version was carried out in the morning today, August 18 presumably after which it became playable for iPhone and iPad users.

iOS users can now download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their iPhone or iPad. This comes two months after Android users got their hands on it. The game was up for pre-registrations on the Google Play store in mid-May after which it became available to download in beta on June 17. Soon after, Battlegrounds Mobile India went into early access allowing more Android users to download and play. Then, the official Android launch took place on July 2. All the while, iOS users had to wait for an update from the developer that kept teasing the game's upcoming release on the platform but without an exact date or even a rough timeline.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now listed on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. It is 1.9GB in size and requires iOS 9.0/ iPadOS 9.0 or later. Krafton says at least 2GB RAM is required to run the game. BGMI iOS app has been rated age 17+ and the listing states it has “Frequent/Intense Realistic Violence” — something Krafton was actively trying to not associate its game with following the PUBG India ban.

iOS players will get welcome rewards including Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300AG in-game currency. iOS players will also get the Galaxy Messenger Set, that was part of the 50M Downloads Rewards Event.

Krafton, on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website, has shared that the maintenance on authentication system of iOS version was carried out today morning, that was completed at 8:30am IST. The accounts linked with Apple IDs will now be able to log in again.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India App Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS, Apple, Krafton, PUBG Mobile
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 Update With Bitmoji Always-On Display


