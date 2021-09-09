Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With New Missions, In-Game Rewards

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) are live and will go on till September 21.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 September 2021 18:45 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With New Missions, In-Game Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers permanent rewards to gamers for three new missions

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with gamers
  • There are three new missions that gamers need to win to get rewards
  • BGMI offers a wild elephant print t-shirt among other in-game items

Battlegrounds Mobile India — commonly known as BGMI — is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with gamers in the country by offering them special permanent rewards. The battle royale game has introduced new missions that the players need to complete to win new in-game apparel for their avatars. Last month, BGMI game developer and publisher Krafton had introduced a similar Independence Day Mahotsav with rewards. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that launched as a replacement of PUBG Mobile India earlier this year now has over 50 million downloads.

Announced through a post on Instagram, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and its perks are currently live on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and will go on till September 21. There are three new missions that gamers need to complete to get permanent rewards in the game. One of the most prominent rewards is a wild elephant print t-shirt to commemorate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival that the gamers can flaunt on the virtual battlefield.

The first mission to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi is already live and will be available until September 10. The task says the gamers need to swim 10 metres in Classic mode every day.

The second mission on BGMI says that gamers need to play the Classic mode 60 times until September 21. The last and final mission is to play any mode with friends five times. It will begin from September 15 and will be available for access until September 21.

Gamers completing all three missions will get the specially designed t-shirt for their character. There will also be a couple of other virtual rewards for the winners — Classic crate coupons and in-game currency.

 

Last month, Krafton hosted a similar festival celebration for BGMI players in which it rewarded successful participants with an AWM sniper rifle skin, as well as in-game currency, Classic Crate Coupon scrap, Green parachute trail, and a Supply Crate coupon. Those rewards were given under the Independence Day Mahotsav that ran till August 20.

Earlier this week, Krafton detailed its 24-hour security system that it has designed to automatically ban cheaters in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The developer also revealed that it is reviewing the introduction of a Hindi voice pack.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released in July only for Android users initially. The game was launched on iOS last month. It crossed 50 million downloads a few weeks back.

Alongside Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton is planning to release PUBG: New State for Android and iOS users in India and a few other markets. The game went up for pre-registration earlier this month.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
