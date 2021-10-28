Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton has announced a partnership with Denis Villeneuve's latest sci-fi movie Dune. With this collaboration, Battlegrounds Mobile India players will get special Dune-themed rewards. The Dune crossover will be live in the game till the second week of November and will be hosted in the game's EvoGround mode. Earlier this week, Krafton announced its Diwali celebrations where Battlegrounds Mobile India players will get extra in-game credit while purchasing a credit bundle along with extra rewards from lucky spins.

Announcing the collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Dune, Krafton mentions that players will be getting special rewards. Players can experience the collaboration in the EvoGround mode and by playing it five times, players will get 50 Royale Pass (RP) points. By playing EvoGround mode 10 and 20 times, players will be given the Dune themed pan and parachute, respectively. The collaboration with Dune will be live in the game till November 11.

Furthemore, the Titans: Last Stand mode — a collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Godzilla vs. Kong movie — is active till November 16. This collaboration also gives players items based on the movie Godzilla vs. Kong. In the Titans: Last Stand mode, players team up with Godzilla and Kong to fight Mechagodzilla.

As a part of its Diwali celebrations, Krafton announced that players would be given bonus UC — the in-game credit — when they purchase UC bundles. Along with this, players would also receive extra benefits from the lucky spins. Players can obtain the Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set for a limited period. There are also certain discounts on the lucky spins during this period. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also give its players Lucky Coins from lucky spins so they can purchase the aforementioned cosmetic items from the in-game store.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.