Battlegrounds Mobile India's Dune Crossover Brings Movie-Themed Pan, Parachute, More

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Dune Crossover will be live till November 11.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 October 2021 18:24 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India will be awarding player extra benefits during Krafton's Diwali celebrations

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India x Dune will be available in EvoGround mode
  • Players will get Dune-themed pan and parachute
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India also has a Godzilla vs. Kong collaboration

Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton has announced a partnership with Denis Villeneuve's latest sci-fi movie Dune. With this collaboration, Battlegrounds Mobile India players will get special Dune-themed rewards. The Dune crossover will be live in the game till the second week of November and will be hosted in the game's EvoGround mode. Earlier this week, Krafton announced its Diwali celebrations where Battlegrounds Mobile India players will get extra in-game credit while purchasing a credit bundle along with extra rewards from lucky spins.

Announcing the collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Dune, Krafton mentions that players will be getting special rewards. Players can experience the collaboration in the EvoGround mode and by playing it five times, players will get 50 Royale Pass (RP) points. By playing EvoGround mode 10 and 20 times, players will be given the Dune themed pan and parachute, respectively. The collaboration with Dune will be live in the game till November 11.

Furthemore, the Titans: Last Stand mode — a collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Godzilla vs. Kong movie — is active till November 16. This collaboration also gives players items based on the movie Godzilla vs. Kong. In the Titans: Last Stand mode, players team up with Godzilla and Kong to fight Mechagodzilla.

As a part of its Diwali celebrations, Krafton announced that players would be given bonus UC — the in-game credit — when they purchase UC bundles. Along with this, players would also receive extra benefits from the lucky spins. Players can obtain the Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set for a limited period. There are also certain discounts on the lucky spins during this period. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also give its players Lucky Coins from lucky spins so they can purchase the aforementioned cosmetic items from the in-game store.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Carbon Emission Calculation Is Hard and Expensive, but Tech Firms Think They Have a Solution

