  Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers Bring In Game Credits, Lucky Spins, More

Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers Bring In-Game Credits, Lucky Spins, More

Battlegrounds Mobile India players can get many cosmetic items from the lucky spins.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 October 2021 17:38 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers Bring In-Game Credits, Lucky Spins, More

Battlegrounds Mobile India players will get extra in-game credits (UC) while purchasing credit bundles

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will get these offers for a limited period
  • The cosmetic items and UC can be bought from the in-game store
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India can also win Lucky Coins to redeem in the shop

Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton has announced new Diwali offers that bring in-game credit — UC — and other rewards for players. Players will get additional UC while purchasing in-game credit. They will also get additional benefits in the form of lucky spins, which will give them new outfits, helmets, emotes, and more. The UCs can also be used to directly purchase these aforementioned items from the in-game store. These in-game offers for the free-to-play battle royale game are a part of Battlegrounds Mobile India's Diwali celebrations.

The Diwali offers for Battlegrounds Mobile India were announced through a post on Facebook. Krafton will be offering extra UC to players who purchase in-game credit bundles. The price for the basic pack that has 60 UC is Rs. 89. For Rs. 449, players will get 300 UC and 25 bonus UC. Similarly, players will get 600 UC + 60 bonus UC for Rs. 899, 1,500 UC + 300 bonus UC for Rs. 2,099, 3,000 UC + 850 bonus UC for Rs. 4,199, and 6,000 UC + 2,100 bonus UC for Rs. 8,500. UCs can be purchased by clicking on the UC icon in the main menu.

As mentioned, Krafton will also be offering extra benefits to players in lucky spins. Players will get the Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set from lucky spins for a limited period. Additionally, Krafton has announced discounts on lucky spins. The first draw of the day will cost 10 UC instead of 80 UC, and Draw 10 will cost 540 UC instead of 800 UC.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players can also win Lucky Coins from the lucky spins. This currency can then further be used to purchase the above-mentioned cosmetics from the in-game store.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, BGMI, PUBG

