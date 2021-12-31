Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer: Today Is the Last Day to Copy PUBG Mobile Data

Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer: Today Is the Last Day to Copy PUBG Mobile Data

Gamers who do not transfer their data in time will be left with no option but a fresh start.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2021 17:15 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer: Today Is the Last Day to Copy PUBG Mobile Data

Photo Credit: Krafton

Krafton recently disable Facebook logins via the embedded browsers on Android devices

Highlights
  • Krafton added the data transfer option for users after BGMI was launched
  • PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are currently banned in India
  • BGMI data transfer can be completed using a gamer’s Twitter account

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to close the data transfer option extended to gamers who wish to migrate their data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI, publisher Krafton has announced on its social media channels. Gamers who have not yet transferred their data have only a few hours until midnight to initiate the transfer, ahead of the closeout, according to Krafton. The publisher recently revealed that BGMI would transfer some data from PUBG Mobile for gamers who had played the Nordic map ‘Livik' in order to facilitate smooth gameplay.

Krafton explained in a recent post on Facebook that gamers would have until 11:59pm UTC on December 31 (or 5:29am IST, January 1) to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile, which is currently unavailable in India due to the ongoing ban, to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Data that can be transferred include older purchases and inventory, including season rewards and other basic information.

Gamers who want to transfer their data can log in to the game and create a new character, then tap Agree on the popup that appears asking if they want to transfer their data. They will have to select the same account they used to sign in to the game on PUBG Mobile, and then confirm the data transfer. Gamers who have not linked their accounts before the deadline arrives will not be able to transfer their data and progress to the new game or might have to contact and follow up with the official support in order to request help.

The data transfer option was created earlier this year after BGMI was launched, allowing users who wanted to transfer their data from the banned PUBG Mobile to the new game.

Krafton updated Battlegrounds Mobile India in November to remove Facebook logins via the embedded web browser — this decision was taken after a policy update to the Facebook SDK. This means that gamers on Android smartphones who do not have the Facebook app installed will have to use another method to log into the game. However, users who want to sign in via Twitter can continue to do so via the browser, within the deadline provided by Krafton.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, BGMI Data Transfer, Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Data Transfer
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets 60 Days of Additional Validity Under Limited-Period Offer

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer: Today Is the Last Day to Copy PUBG Mobile Data
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  4. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  6. Elon Musk Suspects Nick Szabo to Be Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
  7. Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Launch Schedule Tipped
  8. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. iPhone 13 Users Demand Noise Cancellation Option Offered in Earlier Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Took Action on 16.2 Million Content Pieces in November in India: Meta
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer: Today Is the Last Day to Copy PUBG Mobile Data
  3. BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets 60 Days of Additional Validity Under Limited-Period Offer
  4. Oppo Enco M32 Price in India Surface Online Ahead of January 5 Launch: Report
  5. Tesla to Recall Nearly 200,000 Cars in China Over Collision Risk
  6. Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics
  7. Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced With Reduced Validity of 28 Days
  8. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December 2021 Update Paused Amid Call Drop Issues
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Render Leak Suggests S Pen Support; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Colours Tipped
  10. South Korea to Develop Technology for Artificial Sun to Maintain 100 Million Degrees for 300 Seconds by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com