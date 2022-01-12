Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Over 70,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Over 70,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Krafton has been banning BGMI accounts since December 6.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 January 2022 11:20 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Over 70,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Photo Credit: Facebook

BGMI banned over 71,000 accounts last week

Highlights
  • Krafton has published thousands of of BGMI cheaters
  • These accounts were banned between January 3 to January 9
  • BGMI aims at eradicating the use of illegal programmes

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has banned over 70,000 accounts in a week's time. The ban is a part of strict countermeasures taken by the developer against illegal activities, which it says are affecting the gaming environment. It has also published a list with the names of the banned accounts. Previously, Krafton had banned nearly 60,000 accounts between December 27 and January 2. It has been on a banning spree since December 6 and has banned over 400,000 accounts in its weekly takedowns.

Krafton announced via a post that 70,543 accounts on BGMI have been banned for using illegal activities in the six-day time frame from December 27 to January 2. It has also published the list of cheaters. Krafton bans players if they have downloaded the BGMI game from an unofficial channel or have illegal auxiliary programs on their devices.

In its previous takedown, Krafton banned nearly 71,000 accounts for cheating. The maximum number of bans came between December 13 and December 19 (nearly 1 Lakh), and more than 142,000 between December 6 and December 12.

Meanwhile, a report claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India next update (Version 1.8) will land on January 14. Krafton has partnered with Sony Pictures to bring special content, including collaboration skins, from Spider-Man: No Way Home to the battle royale game. Players who complete in-game missions can claim these special items on BGMI, Krafton says. The publisher is yet to provide an official launch date and other details.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, BGMI Account Ban, Krafton, PUBG Mobile
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 9RT Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM Ahead of Launch
PS5 Shortage: Sony Will Continue Producing PS4 Consoles Throughout 2022 to Navigate Supply Disruptions

