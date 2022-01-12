Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has banned over 70,000 accounts in a week's time. The ban is a part of strict countermeasures taken by the developer against illegal activities, which it says are affecting the gaming environment. It has also published a list with the names of the banned accounts. Previously, Krafton had banned nearly 60,000 accounts between December 27 and January 2. It has been on a banning spree since December 6 and has banned over 400,000 accounts in its weekly takedowns.

Krafton announced via a post that 70,543 accounts on BGMI have been banned for using illegal activities in the six-day time frame from December 27 to January 2. It has also published the list of cheaters. Krafton bans players if they have downloaded the BGMI game from an unofficial channel or have illegal auxiliary programs on their devices.

In its previous takedown, Krafton banned nearly 71,000 accounts for cheating. The maximum number of bans came between December 13 and December 19 (nearly 1 Lakh), and more than 142,000 between December 6 and December 12.

Meanwhile, a report claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India next update (Version 1.8) will land on January 14. Krafton has partnered with Sony Pictures to bring special content, including collaboration skins, from Spider-Man: No Way Home to the battle royale game. Players who complete in-game missions can claim these special items on BGMI, Krafton says. The publisher is yet to provide an official launch date and other details.