Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has banned more than 170,000 accounts during the two weeks ending February 6. This is part of the strict countermeasures the developer is undertaking against players caught cheating and negatively impacting gameplay experience for others. Krafton has also published the whole list of Battleground Mobile India players it banned. In December, Krafton mentioned that it will permanently ban devices that are used to cheat in the game. Furthermore, Krafton also announced the list of 60 players who won the Jonathan Voice pack giveaway for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton, through a blog post, announced that it banned 171,188 Battlegrounds Mobile India accounts during two weeks that started on January 24 and ended on February 6. Krafton also published the list of all accounts that it banned during those two weeks.

In the post, Krafton also mentioned, "Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment."

The developer of the popular battle royale game generally bans accounts if they are found to have downloaded Battlegrounds Mobile India from an unofficial source or have illegal, auxiliary programs installed on their devices.

In January, Krafton banned nearly 50,000 accounts between January 10 and January 16, and more than 70,000 accounts between January 3 and January 9. More than 71,000 accounts were banned between December 27 and January 2. Furthermore, it banned nearly 60,000 accounts between December 20 and December 26 and close to 100,000 accounts between December 13 and December 19.

In December, Krafton announced that it will ban devices used by players to cheat in Battlegrounds Mobile India. If Krafton detects illegal programs being used on devices, it will ban those devices from the game permanently. Earlier, it only banned players and accounts it found to be cheating in the game.

In a separate post, Krafton announced the list of winners of the Jonathan voice pack. A total of 60 players have won the new voice pack in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is based on esports star Jonathan Amaral. The developer mentioned that more such contests will be coming in the future.