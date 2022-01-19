Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Krafton also said it will rename the current Premium Crate on sale in the Crate Shop to “PMGC Premium Crate.”

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 January 2022 11:30 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Photo Credit: Facebook/ BGMI

BGMI banned over 70,000 accounts last week

Highlights
  • Krafton has banned lakhs of BGMI cheaters over time
  • The latest lot was banned between January 10 to January 16
  • BGMI to release non-PMGC Premium Crate separately

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has banned nearly 50,000 accounts in the week that ended on January 16. The South Korean studio is continuing its combing measures in order to catch and ban players who cheat in the battle royale game. It has also published a list with the names of the banned accounts. In its previous combing exercise, Krafton had banned over 70,000 accounts. Meanwhile, the developer has also announced that it will fix an issue where Premium Crate's name is misapplied in the Crate Shop.

Krafton announced via a post that 48,543 accounts on BGMI have been banned for using illegal activities in the week from January 10 to January 16. It has also published the list of cheaters. Krafton bans players if they have downloaded BGMI from an unofficial channel or have illegal auxiliary programs on their devices.

The ban is a part of strict measures taken by Krafton against illegal activities which, it says, are affecting the gaming environment. Over 70,000 accounts of BGMI players were banned in a week that started from January 3 and ended on January 9.

Meanwhile, Krafton issued a notice saying it has found a problem where Premium Crate's name is misapplied in the Crate Shop. “The current Premium Crate on sale in the Crate Shop is ‘PMGC Premium Crate', and we will fix the name accordingly,” Krafton said in the notice. The BGMI developer also notes that Premium Crate Coupon is not usable for the PMGC Premium Crate which is on sale currently, and the non-PMGC Premium Crate will be released separately.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, BGMI Account Ban, Krafton, PUBG Mobile
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
