Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 71,000 Accounts for Cheating

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has banned more than 71,000 accounts during the week ending on January 2. This is a part of the strict countermeasures Krafton is taking against players who are found cheating and negatively affecting the game experience of others. Alongside, the developer has also published the list of Battlegrounds Mobile India accounts it has banned. Last month, Krafton announced that it will permanently ban the devices used by players to cheat in the battle royale mobile game.

Through a post, Krafton announced that it banned 71,116 accounts in Battlegrounds Mobile India in the December 27 to January 2 week. Krafton has also published the "entire list of cheaters who have tried to ruin" the popular battle royale title.

"Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment," Krafton said.

Krafton generally bans players and accounts if they are found to have downloaded Battlegrounds Mobile India from an unofficial source or have illegal, auxiliary programmes installed on their devices. Previously, Krafton banned nearly 60,000 accounts between December 20 and December 26 and close to 100,000 accounts in the week of December 13 to December 19. The previous takedown saw more than 142,000 accounts banned between December 6 and December 12.

Last month, the Battlegrounds Mobile India developer announced that it will ban devices used by players to cheat in the battle royale game. If Krafton detects illegal programs being used on devices by its newly applied security logic, it will ban those devices from the game permanently. Earlier, the game only banned players or their accounts if they were found using unofficial or modified versions of the app, or had illegal auxiliary programs to help them cheat.