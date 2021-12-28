Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 60,000 Accounts for Cheating

Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 60,000 Accounts for Cheating

Krafton has banned nearly 300,000 BGMI accounts since December 6.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2021 11:14 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 60,000 Accounts for Cheating

Photo Credit: Facebook

BGMI has been combing cheaters out of the game for some time now

Highlights
  • Krafton enforced the device ban policy last week
  • These device bans will be permanent in nature
  • Krafton has published the list of BGMI cheaters

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) publisher Krafton has banned nearly 60,000 accounts in a week's time. The ban is a part of strict countermeasures taken against illegal activities affecting the gaming environment. The developer has also published a list with the names of the banned accounts. In its previous weekly takedowns, the developer banned about a lakh accounts between December 13 and December 19, and over 142,000 players who were cheating in the game between December 6 and December 12.

Krafton announced via a post that 58,611 accounts on BGMI had been banned for using illegal activities in the six-day time frame from December 20 to December 26. “We would also like to present [to] you the entire list of cheaters who have tried to ruin our Battlegrounds,” Krafton said while publishing it. “Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,” it added.

Krafton usually bans players if they have downloaded the BGMI game from an unofficial channel or have illegal auxiliary programmes on their devices. In its previous takedowns, Krafton banned nearly 1 lakh accounts for cheating between December 13 and December 19, and more than 142,000 accounts between December 6 and December 12.

Recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India publisher Krafton announced that it will ban devices used by players to cheat in the popular battle royale game. The device ban will be permanent unlike the older policy of sanctioning the offending account. “If the use of illegal programs is detected with a mobile device by the newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI,” the developer explained.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, BGMI Account Ban, Krafton, PUBG Mobile
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 60,000 Accounts for Cheating
