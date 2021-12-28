Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) publisher Krafton has banned nearly 60,000 accounts in a week's time. The ban is a part of strict countermeasures taken against illegal activities affecting the gaming environment. The developer has also published a list with the names of the banned accounts. In its previous weekly takedowns, the developer banned about a lakh accounts between December 13 and December 19, and over 142,000 players who were cheating in the game between December 6 and December 12.

Krafton announced via a post that 58,611 accounts on BGMI had been banned for using illegal activities in the six-day time frame from December 20 to December 26. “We would also like to present [to] you the entire list of cheaters who have tried to ruin our Battlegrounds,” Krafton said while publishing it. “Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,” it added.

Krafton usually bans players if they have downloaded the BGMI game from an unofficial channel or have illegal auxiliary programmes on their devices. In its previous takedowns, Krafton banned nearly 1 lakh accounts for cheating between December 13 and December 19, and more than 142,000 accounts between December 6 and December 12.

Recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India publisher Krafton announced that it will ban devices used by players to cheat in the popular battle royale game. The device ban will be permanent unlike the older policy of sanctioning the offending account. “If the use of illegal programs is detected with a mobile device by the newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI,” the developer explained.