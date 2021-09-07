Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Its 24 Hour Security System to Ban Cheaters, Hints at Hindi Voice Pack

Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Its 24-Hour Security System to Ban Cheaters, Hints at Hindi Voice Pack

Battlegrounds Mobile India says it has a 24-hour security system that automatically bans illegal accounts in real-time.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 September 2021 12:11 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Its 24-Hour Security System to Ban Cheaters, Hints at Hindi Voice Pack

Battlegrounds Mobile India also hints at the introduction of Bonus Challenge

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India says that an emulator version is not likely
  • It is also reviewing the release of BP Shop
  • BGMI says it is working on making customer service response faster

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has hinted at the arrival of several new features in the latest post on its website. Game developer Krafton confirmed that weapon skins are now included in crates or roulettes. It also said that is reviewing the possibility of opening up the BP Shop, adding a voice pack in Hindi, and introducing Prime Subscriptions as well as Bonus Challenge in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton also outlined all the measures it has been taking to detect and ban cheaters in the game. It said that Battlegrounds Mobile India has a 24-hour security system that automatically bans illegal accounts in real-time.

In its latest fan FAQ post, Krafton has detailed how it tackles cheaters in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is said to have a 24-hour security system that automatically bans accounts using illegal programs and also sends notifications to players informing them of the real-time sanctions levied on the cheaters. It also releases an anti-cheat notice weekly on the website about the number of accounts sanctioned.

“In addition to the system, we regularly search and investigate the promotion/ use of illegal programs on websites including YouTube, and manually sanctioning them. Any channels that are advertising/ promoting the use of illegal programs, we are working hard to block them,” said the post. Users can even report cheaters by contacting customer service via in-game Settings.

Krafton said that an emulator version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to not be released given that it increases the chances of illegal actions such as falsification.

The developer said that it is also reviewing the arrival of a few features. This includes the introduction of Prime Subscription and Bonus Challenge. Prime Subscription gives steady rewards to players as they progress. It is also currently reviewing the addition of voice pack in Hindi and has said that it will inform users these are confirmed.

Weapon skins are now included in the crates or roulettes, as per Krafton. It said it is also reviewing the release of BP Shop but added that there is no plan of adding a 30-day Room card to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton said it is working on making customer service respond faster and eliminating bugs.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, PUBG, PUBG Mobile
Tasneem Akolawala
