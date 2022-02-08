Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map

BGMI players can interact with four Jujutsu Kaisen characters on the main island.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 February 2022 19:20 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map

Photo Credit: Instagram/ BGMI

The new 8v8 Santorini Map is based on Greece’s Santorini island

Highlights
  • BGMI 1.8.5 update will be rolled out in February
  • There will be locked treasure boxes in Erangel and Livik
  • Santorini Map can be found in Unranked tab and Arena tab

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.8.5 update will be rolled out sometime in February, and a sneak peak of what's coming has been revealed. In a preview of the update, the game is teased to get Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Erangel map, locked treasure boxes in Erangel and Livik, Skull Grenades to summon a boss and defeat them to get powerful items, and a new Santorini Map which can be used for both Arena Training and Team Deathmatch.

The video shared by BGMI on its Instagram handle lists some of the upcoming changes in 1.8.5 update. The first highlight of the update is that the characters from Jujutsu Kaisen are coming to Erangel. The Jujutsu Kaisen Theme Mode can be played in ranked matching by clicking the arrow buttons on the right-bottom or Erangel and Livik. Players can also interact with four characters from the manga series on the main island.

The second highlight entails the locked treasure boxes which can be found in Erangel and Livik. The location and clues of these boxes in the Season tab. These boxes contain loot items as well as items which can be used for reward exchange. Some items can also be used to complete special achievements.

Furthermore, Skull Grenades will pop up occasionally in Erangel and Livik. These grenades can be used to summon a boss, and if you defeat the boss, you will get powerful items. However, there is an advisory according to which the boss may not be summoned if the grenade is thrown in a narrow corner.

There is also a new 8v8 Santorini Map based on Santorini Island, and it can be found in the Unranked tab and the Arena tab. The gears will be available for grabbing at the starting point, and the names of the zones are indicated as it is a very wide map. The players will be segregated in Blue or Red teams and in an 8v8 match, the team that gets 80 points within 10 minutes wins the match.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India Update, BGMI Update, Santorini Map
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  3. Google Chrome Users Warned by Government of Being Vulnerable to Attacks
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme Book Enhanced Edition May Debut in India Soon as Realme Book Prime
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Arriving in India on February 15: All Details
  8. James Webb Telescope Detects First Photons in Space: NASA
  9. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Purportedly Appears on Geekbench
  10. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch
  2. Asus ROG Fusion II 300, ROG Fusion II 500 Gaming Headphones With Quad DAC, AI Noise Cancellation Debut in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map
  4. Crypto Market Integrity Coalition: 17 Firms Including Coinbase, Huobi Tech Pledge to Combat Industry Cons
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer to Debut on Super Bowl Sunday
  6. Oscars Nominations 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  7. Binance Pens MoU With South Korea's YG Entertainment to Collaborate on NFTs and Other Web3 Projects
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urged by Religious Leaders to Scrap Instagram Kids Plans
  9. YouTube Music Gets ‘Downloads’ Shortcut on Android App to Quickly Play Songs Offline
  10. WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon Joins Pune-Based Game Developer SuperGaming to Focus on Web3 Initiatives
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.