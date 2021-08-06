Battlegrounds Mobile India is nearing 50 million downloads and developer Krafton has announced a rewards event leading up to the milestone. The game, which is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, was officially launched on July 2 but was available to a lot of players from mid-June. The downloads have been increasing steadily and now it is about to reach 50 million on Google Pay store as the game is only available to Android users for now.

Krafton has announced a 50M Downloads Rewards Event in anticipation of reaching 50 million downloads for Battlegrounds Mobile India. There are three milestones as part of the event — 48 million, 49 million, and finally 50 million downloads. Upon reaching 48 million downloads, players will be rewarded with three pieces of Supply Coupon Crate Scrap, at 49 million, they will get three pieces of Classic Coupon Crate Scrap, and upon reaching 50 million downloads, they will get a Galaxy Messenger Set outfit as a permanent reward.

The rewards will be available in-game in the events section. Once Battlegrounds Mobile India reaches these milestones, the rewards will be automatically unlocked. The 50 million downloads reward will be redeemable for one month. Interestingly, Krafton mentions that it is “preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS”, which suggests when the game releases on iOS, players will be able to claim these milestone rewards. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Krafton for confirmation.

An iOS release for Battlegrounds Mobile India is also said to be in the works, but when exactly that will happen is unclear. Regardless, it should be safe to assume that an iOS release will happen soon.

As of now, Battlegrounds Mobile India is at 46 million downloads. Considering the speed at which it is growing, it won't be long before it reaches the 48 million milestone.