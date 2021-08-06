Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India 50M Downloads Rewards Event Announced With In-Game Items at 48- and 49 Million Mark

Battlegrounds Mobile India is at 46 million milestone and it won’t be long before it reaches the 48 million mark.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2021 11:17 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India 50M Downloads Rewards Event Announced With In-Game Items at 48- and 49 Million Mark

Photo Credit: Instagram/ battlegroundsmobilein_official

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s beta launched in mid-June

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game
  • Krafton has announced rewards on reaching 48,49, and 50 million downloads
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently at 46 million downloads

Battlegrounds Mobile India is nearing 50 million downloads and developer Krafton has announced a rewards event leading up to the milestone. The game, which is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, was officially launched on July 2 but was available to a lot of players from mid-June. The downloads have been increasing steadily and now it is about to reach 50 million on Google Pay store as the game is only available to Android users for now.

Krafton has announced a 50M Downloads Rewards Event in anticipation of reaching 50 million downloads for Battlegrounds Mobile India. There are three milestones as part of the event — 48 million, 49 million, and finally 50 million downloads. Upon reaching 48 million downloads, players will be rewarded with three pieces of Supply Coupon Crate Scrap, at 49 million, they will get three pieces of Classic Coupon Crate Scrap, and upon reaching 50 million downloads, they will get a Galaxy Messenger Set outfit as a permanent reward.

The rewards will be available in-game in the events section. Once Battlegrounds Mobile India reaches these milestones, the rewards will be automatically unlocked. The 50 million downloads reward will be redeemable for one month. Interestingly, Krafton mentions that it is “preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS”, which suggests when the game releases on iOS, players will be able to claim these milestone rewards. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Krafton for confirmation.

An iOS release for Battlegrounds Mobile India is also said to be in the works, but when exactly that will happen is unclear. Regardless, it should be safe to assume that an iOS release will happen soon.

As of now, Battlegrounds Mobile India is at 46 million downloads. Considering the speed at which it is growing, it won't be long before it reaches the 48 million milestone.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, 50M Downloads Rewards Event
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
