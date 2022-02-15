Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Santorini Map, Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With 1.8.5 Update

BGMI players can battle the Boss Monster and Cursed Corpse for rare rewards.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2022 13:53 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Santorini Map, Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With 1.8.5 Update

Photo Credit: Krafton

The new Santorini map allows 16 players to battle it out in the streets of the Greek city

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced a new 8x8 map
  • The new Team Death Match map, Santorini, is now available
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has added Jujutsu Kaisen characters

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has added a new Team Death Match (TDM) map to the popular battle royale game as part of the February 1.8.5 update. The new map, Santorini, is the first 8x8 TDM map in the game, and follows the addition of new features and gameplay changes introduced by Krafton including the ability to recall teammates in the game, and the use of vending machines for supplies. The publisher has also added new characters to the game as part of a new collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen, which will be rolled out today in Erangel and Livik, with the chance to win special rewards.

As part of the BGMI 1.8.5 update, Krafton has added a new 8x8 TDM map called Santorini, that will be introduced to the game today, allowing 16 players to face off against each other. BGMI already allows gamers to participate in 4x4 player matches, and the new map will allow more players to join in. Gamers will have access to preset weapons in the new Santorini map, along with Arena Training, according to Krafton.

BGMI will also bring four main characters — Megumi, Satoru, Yuuji, and Nobara, from popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, as part of a new collaboration that will roll out to Erangel and Livik today. Gamers will be able to interact with these characters in the game. They will be able to select the Jujutsu Kaisen Theme Mode in ranked match mode by tapping the arrow button on Erangel and Livik, according to a teaser video previously shared by the publisher.

Players will also be able to summon and defeat the Boss Monster and Cursed Corpse, using Skull Grenades on the latest version of the game. Defeating these monsters will grant rare rewards. Krafton has also added locked treasure boxes in the game with loot items, as part of the latest collaboration. Gamers can locate these boxes to find rare ingredients that can be exchanged for rewards and achievements, according to Krafton.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India Update, BGMI Update, BGMI Santorini Map, BGMI Jujutsu Kaisen
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Oppo Announces Tie-Up With Hasselblad, Find X5 Phones Likely to Feature New Camera System

Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Santorini Map, Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With 1.8.5 Update
