Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Battlefield V Will Not Have Loot Boxes

 
, 24 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Battlefield V Will Not Have Loot Boxes

Highlights

  • Battlefield V's real money transactions will be revealed at a later date
  • At the moment the game does not have loot boxes or a season pass
  • It's out on October 19

World War 2 shooter Battlefield V will not have loot boxes. This was confirmed by publisher EA after the Battlefield V reveal event in which developer Dice presented Battlefield V as a game where it the only way to earn gear that modifies how your character plays can only earned by progressing through the game. This could imply that the only form of micro-transactions the game will have is in the form of cosmetic items to customise your character's appearance. Interestingly, EA has also stated that any real money micro-transactions in Battlefield V will be revealed at a later date.

Considering how things panned out for Star Wars Battlefront 2 with its in-game economy being revamped post-launch, it's only natural that EA is focussed on getting it right with Battlefield V.

There is a possibility that it isn't in place yet or it might mimic what Star Wars Battlefront 2 has in place right now. Battlefield V should be out on the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC at the same time. The early trial of the game will be on Origin and EA Access on October 11 and the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition will unlock on October 16 with the standard edition out on October 19.

The Battlefield V single-player campaign follows the same format of Battlefield 1. It's broken up into episodes with each of them focussing on a different theatre of conflict such as the Norwegian Resistance during World War 2. Apart from this, there won't be a premium pass or season pass ensuring that whoever buys Battlefield V will be up to date with the game without spending extra.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlefield V, Battlefield 5, Dice, EA, PS4, Xbox One, EA Access, Origin Access
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Graphics Card for Budget PC Gaming Launched
Best AC deals
Battlefield V Will Not Have Loot Boxes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

One Plus 6
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Android 8.1 Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5.6 Update Announced
  2. Xiaomi India Launches an 'Instant Loan Platform for Young Professionals'
  3. Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched, Brings Premium Features to Mid-Range Phones
  4. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  5. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  6. Xiaomi Sends Invites for New Smartphone Launch in India on June 7
  7. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  8. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 6 Teardown Shows Display Panel Is Difficult to Remove
  10. Mi 8 Launch Date Is May 31, Xiaomi Confirms
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.