Battlefield V to Have Two In-Game Currencies: EA

, 28 May 2018
  • Battlefield V's premium currency is for cosmetic items only
  • A secondary currency is earned as you play
  • The game will not have loot boxes

World War 2 shooter Battlefield V will have two in-game currencies. Publisher EA confirmed this days after the Battlefield V reveal. The premium currency will be used solely for buying cosmetic items, while a secondary currency is what players earn as they keep playing. Any items or boosts that make players more powerful can only be obtained by playing the game, the publisher reaffirmed. This comes after EA stated that the game will not have randomised loot boxes, a feature that was present and then removed in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

"Battlefield V will have currency available for purchase with real-world money. That premium currency can be used to buy cosmetic items for use in-game," claimed Polygon. The site was first to break the news that the game wouldn't have loot boxes too.

"The game will also include a so-called 'grind currency',which can be earned only through gameplay," the post continued.

 

Previously it was revealed that Battlefield V will not have loot boxes. This was confirmed by publisher EA after the Battlefield V reveal event in which developer Dice presented Battlefield V as a game where it the only way to earn gear that modifies how your character plays can only earned by progressing through the game. This could imply that the only form of micro-transactions the game will have is in the form of cosmetic items to customise your character's appearance.

Considering how things panned out for Star Wars Battlefront 2 with its in-game economy being revamped post-launch, it's only natural that EA is focussed on getting it right with Battlefield V.

 

Battlefield V, Battlefield 5, EA, Dice
