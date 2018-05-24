At the Battlefield V reveal event, developer Dice announced what gameplay and modes you can expect from Battlefield V in addition to the Battlefield V release date which is October 19, 2018. For one, the franchise's destruction system makes a return, allowing you to shoot through walls with an assortment of weapons. Traversal has been improved as well as has its ballistics. Pistol rounds will get stuck in walls while bigger guns can tear right through. In addition to this, cooperative mode makes a return and is called Combined Arms. It lets four players take on missions behind enemy lines. Large scale modes like Conquest makes a return as does Operations.

This time around it appears that Dice has put more emphasis on Operations, renaming it Grand Operations. It lets teams square off in an hour long battle spanning multiple maps and multiple modes layered with an overarching narrative.

The Battlefield V single-player campaign follows the same format of Battlefield 1. It's broken up into episodes with each of them focussing on a different theatre of conflict such as the Norwegian Resistance during World War 2.

Apart from this, there won't be a premium pass or season pass ensuring that whoever buys Battlefield V will be up to date with the game without spending extra. Dice also stated that the game is not pay-to-win. Any items, weapons, and progression is earned by playing the game alone.

Also, there's a new feature called Battlefield V Tides of War. It's the game's live services component with multiple chapters and events leading that allow you to earn more rare gear as you play.

Plus, there was a Battlefield V trailer that showed off some new animations and player customisations including the ability to shoot while lying on your back, prosthetic arms, and a surprising degree of destruction that appears to let an entire war zone be levelled. You can check it out right here:

From what we've seen, it appears that Battlefield V is a more focussed experience compared to the all-encapsulating multiplayer-only game that is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. That being said, we won't be surprised if a battle royale mode is added down the line to compete with other games. There are two editions of the game - standard and deluxe. Pre-ordering either nets you early access to the Battlefield V open beta, details of which are yet to be announced as well as immediate access to five weapons in Battlefield 1 if you own the game. Battlefield Standard Edition price is Rs. 3,500 in India and $60 in the US while Battlefield V Deluxe Edition price is $80 in the US and Rs. 4,800 in India. These are prices for the digital variants of the game on the Microsoft Store. No pricing on Amazon India - EA's exclusive retailer partner in India is up just yet nor is it up on Origin or the PS Store right now. It comes with the following content.

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition contents:

Early Access to Battlefield V, date yet to be announced. Probably week prior which is when it should hit EA Access as well.

Five sets of paratrooper outfits containing weapon skins, camo patterns, head gear, and face paint for British Special Air Service and German Airborne troops.

Special Assignments: Battlefield V Deluxe Edition includes Special Assignments for the British Special Air Service and Special Assignments for the German Fallschirmjager troops. In addition, Battlefield V Deluxe Edition includes Starter Assignments – test your skills on the battlefield and gain rewards.

20 weekly Items with Airlift: Battlefield V Deluxe Edition lets you receive vital supplies with 20 weekly Airlifts, each containing one customization item.

