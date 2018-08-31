Battlefield V Release Date Delayed

Battlefield V has a new release date of November 20. Previously, the latest instalment in EA's long-running military shooter series was slated for an October 19 release date. This has been changed to make "final adjustments to core gameplay" according to a post on EA's official Battlefield V website. Some of these improvements will be making their way over to the Battlefield V open beta that's slated for September 6. These include "adjusting the gameplay tempo, improving soldier visibility and reducing player friction." EA claims that a lot of these will be present in the Battlefield V open beta.

"With the open beta just around the corner, we are excited about the millions of you who will join us and experience the game. And we fully expect to see even more feedback coming our way. And that’s why we’re moving our launch date. We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War," the post from EA reads.

We won't be surprised if gameplay tweaks aren't the only reason. With Fallout 76, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 out around the same time as the previous Battlefield V release date coupled with reportedly lacklustre pre-order numbers, EA needs all the time it can get to ensure Battlefield V doesn't suffer the same fate as Titanfall 2.

This comes after it was reported that Battlefield V may just hit the fabled 60fps frame rate at 4K resolution on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X according a recent report. As per YouTuber TacticalBrit (via MP1st), who had a hands-on session with a preview build of it at Gamescom 2018, it seems that developer Dice has Battlefield V running at 4K resolution on Xbox One X with what seemed to be a mix of medium and high settings. The Battlefield V Xbox One X frame rate seemed to be between 50 and 60 frames per second (fps) with minor dips in the high 40s.

With this in mind, he speculates that Battlefield V will run similar to Battlefield 1. This means you can expect 4K resolution and 60fps on PS4 Pro and Xbox One. As for the standard PS4, the resolution would vary between 900p and 1000p while the base Xbox One would be 720p to 900p with both versions operating at 40 to 60fps.

