Battlefield V PS4 and Xbox One India Price Revealed via Amazon

World War 2 shooter Battlefield V is out on October 19 and in the run up to that EA has announced that the game will have a single-player campaign, won't have loot boxes, and promises to be free of pay-to-win micro-transactions. Now the game finally has an India price for the PS4 and Xbox One. Amazon India, EA's exclusive retail partner in the country has listed Battlefield V for Rs. 3,999. Not too shabby when you consider that EA thought it was a good idea to have Battlefield 1 priced at Rs. 5,199 before the backlash resulted in it being priced at a somewhat more reasonable Rs. 4,299. Though keep in mind that this is for the Battlefield V Standard Edition on disc and not the Deluxe Edition of the game. In line with past EA releases, there isn't a PC version on disc either.

And while Battlefield V might be exclusive to Amazon India at this juncture, this may not be the case. In the past Gadgets 360 reported that the company was looking at ways to broaden its distribution of EA's games, tying up with Delhi-based game distributor Zupitex to ensure availability of the likes of FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 among others goes beyond Amazon's India website and to offline stores.

Although it's unknown at this point if the same could apply to Battlefield V, we won't be surprised if enterprising retailers rain on Amazon's parade by bringing in early copies which has been the case with FIFA games year on year considering the following Battlefield has in India.

And if you prefer getting your fix digitally, the Battlefield Standard Edition price is Rs. 3,500, while Battlefield V Deluxe Edition price is Rs. 4,800. These are prices for the digital variants of the game on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One. On PS4 the game costs Rs. 3,375 digitally with the Deluxe Edition costing Rs. 4,499. If you rather play it on PC, it's available on EA's Origin storefront with the Battlefield V Standard Edition costing Rs. 3,499 and the Deluxe Edition priced at Rs. 4,799.

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition contents:

Early Access to Battlefield V on October 16.

Five sets of paratrooper outfits containing weapon skins, camo patterns, head gear, and face paint for British Special Air Service and German Airborne troops.

Special Assignments: Battlefield V Deluxe Edition includes Special Assignments for the British Special Air Service and Special Assignments for the German Fallschirmjager troops. In addition, Battlefield V Deluxe Edition includes Starter Assignments – test your skills on the battlefield and gain rewards.

20 weekly Items with Airlift: Battlefield V Deluxe Edition lets you receive vital supplies with 20 weekly Airlifts, each containing one customisation item.

