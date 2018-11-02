Battlefield V PC Requirements Revealed

World War 2 shooter Battlefield V release date is November 20 and with a few weeks to go, developer Dice has announced the Battlefield V PC requirements on Reddit. Battlefield V is one of the few games to support Nvidia's real-time ray tracing tech and Dice has highlighted a separate set of specifications for those using Nvidia RTX GPUs. What's telling is that you'll need an Nvidia RTX GPU in addition to 16GB RAM to play Battlefield V in all its ray traced glory. It will be interesting to see what the full game brings in this regard, particularly after a choppy Gamescom 2018 build that didn't show off its true potential. Nonetheless, here's what you'll need to play Battlefield V on PC.
Battlefield V recommended PC requirements for DXR (DirectX Ray Tracing)
Prior to this, Dice confirmed that Battlefield V's battle royale mode, Firestorm would not be available anywhere near its launch. It won't be ready until next year. While a day one launch for Firestorm was never committed, it was perceived to be much closer to completion than it has now been known. Firestorm isn't the only thing absent from Battlefield V, even the game's cooperative mode will be missing until March 2019.
This is yet another setback to a mode that appears to be shoehorned into Battlefield V to begin with. Earlier it was confirmed that Firestorm will have all of 64 players rather than the standard 100-player modes of Fortnite and PUBG.
"During spring, DICE and Criterion [developer of the Firestorm mode] start the fire with Battlefield V's battle royale experience," reads a statement from EA. "Firestorm elevates the mode by bringing in the best of what Battlefield is known for. Mix a shrinking playing field with trademark Battlefield elements such as team play, powerful vehicles, and destruction, and you get many unique Battlefield moments coming your way."
