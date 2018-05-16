Battlefield V Live Reveal Date and Time Announced

EA has officially stated that the next Battlefield game is going to be called Battlefield V. It has confirmed a live reveal event as well. The Battlefield V live reveal date is May 23 and starts at 1pm PT. For India, the Battlefield V date is May 24 at 1:30am IST. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer. The presence of Mixer is odd. Most game developers don't bother with the platform just yet. This perhaps hints at the possibility of a Microsoft marketing deal, just like Battlefield 1 before it. Expect a full gameplay trailer at E3 2018.

"Tune in on May 23 for a first look into how your epic journey with Battlefield V will be. On the Battlefield V Live Reveal, the team developing the game will share their vision," a post on EA's Battlefield website reads.

Earlier Battlefield 1 fans discovered an Easter egg in the game that was a message written in Morse code that revealed "Battlefield will never be the same" along with the May 23 date.

The game was officially revealed to have a single-player campaign in addition to multiple maps and modes for multiplayer. While this usually is a given, with competing military shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 rumoured to forsake a single-player campaign and throw in a battle royale mode instead, it's heartening to see EA throw fans of single-player experiences something to bother with.

"With our next Battlefield game, the team at Dice is bringing the intensity of combat to life in new and unexpected ways,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “Every battle is unique, and every mode brings its own challenges – from the way you interact with the environment around you, to compelling single-player stories, to the next level of large-scale multiplayer that spans across multiple maps and modes.

“This will be a deep and fully-featured shooter and ongoing service that will evolve with major new experiences for our community, beginning right from launch. This new game will advance the state of the art for the franchise, while still delivering the signature gameplay and Battlefield moments that have captivated and grown our global community.”

It is quite possible that Wilson is teasing a battle royale mode for the game with the term "next level of large-scale multiplayer" and each battle being "unique".

