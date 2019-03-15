Battlefield V's battle royale mode, dubbed Firestorm, just got a new trailer and a launch date. Battlefield V Firestorm will launch on March 25. The cinematic trailer is obviously designed to appeal to fans of Battlefield V and the battle royale genre. Firestorm features a circle of fire that keeps shrinking and if players are on the edge when it shrinks, they get burned. This is an interesting take on the shrinking circle seen in battle royale games such as Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG. Battlefield V is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and Firestorm will be available on all three from March 25.

Battlefield V Firestorm is a 64-player multiplayer mode where players land with no loadout, similar to other battle royale games. According to EA, the studio that publishes Battlefield games, Firestorm is a free update that will be available to all Battlefield V players.

The Battlefield V Firestorm trailer shows a host of destructive weaponry in the game. The standard gunplay is there obviously, but Firestorm allows you access to tanks, combat vehicles, and even artillery strikes. One scene in the trailer shows that you can launch a flare and call for an artillery strike at your opponent's position.

EA claims that the map on Firestorm is “ten times larger than Hamada”, which is a Battlefield V map. You can team up and revive fallen squad members, and stay inside the circle of fire. The battle royale genre now has enough options for players. Those who prefer free-to-play games can stick with Apex Legends, Fortnite Battle Royale, or PUBG Mobile on Android or iOS. Those who want to play this mode in paid games can try Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout, PUBG (on PC, consoles), or Battlefield V Firestorm when it releases.

