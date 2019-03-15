Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlefield V Firestorm Battle Royale PC, PS4, Xbox One Launch Date Revealed

Battlefield V Firestorm Battle Royale PC, PS4, Xbox One Launch Date Revealed

, 15 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Battlefield V Firestorm Battle Royale PC, PS4, Xbox One Launch Date Revealed

Highlights

  • Battlefield V Firestorm is a 64-player battle royale mode
  • This is a free update for Battlefield V owners on PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Battlefield V Firestorm now has a new trailer and releases March 25

Battlefield V's battle royale mode, dubbed Firestorm, just got a new trailer and a launch date. Battlefield V Firestorm will launch on March 25. The cinematic trailer is obviously designed to appeal to fans of Battlefield V and the battle royale genre. Firestorm features a circle of fire that keeps shrinking and if players are on the edge when it shrinks, they get burned. This is an interesting take on the shrinking circle seen in battle royale games such as Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG. Battlefield V is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and Firestorm will be available on all three from March 25.

Battlefield V Firestorm is a 64-player multiplayer mode where players land with no loadout, similar to other battle royale games. According to EA, the studio that publishes Battlefield games, Firestorm is a free update that will be available to all Battlefield V players.

The Battlefield V Firestorm trailer shows a host of destructive weaponry in the game. The standard gunplay is there obviously, but Firestorm allows you access to tanks, combat vehicles, and even artillery strikes. One scene in the trailer shows that you can launch a flare and call for an artillery strike at your opponent's position.

 

EA claims that the map on Firestorm is “ten times larger than Hamada”, which is a Battlefield V map. You can team up and revive fallen squad members, and stay inside the circle of fire. The battle royale genre now has enough options for players. Those who prefer free-to-play games can stick with Apex Legends, Fortnite Battle Royale, or PUBG Mobile on Android or iOS. Those who want to play this mode in paid games can try Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout, PUBG (on PC, consoles), or Battlefield V Firestorm when it releases.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Battlefield V

Battlefield V

    • Good
    • Looks good
    • Responsive controls
    • Bad
    • Single-player is subpar
    • Bugs aplenty
    • Missing multiplayer modes
    GenreShooter
    PlatformPC, PS4, Xbox One
    SeriesBattlefield
    PEGI Rating16+
    Further reading: Battlefield V, Battlefield V Firestorm, EA
    Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
    Razer’s Updated BlackWidow Keyboard, Kraken Headset, Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse Launched
    PUBG Mobile Arrests: Tencent India Trying to Find a 'Reasonable Solution'
    Pricee
    Battlefield V Firestorm Battle Royale PC, PS4, Xbox One Launch Date Revealed
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Latest
    Popular
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos
    OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

    Advertisement

    Oppo F7 Offer
    TRENDING
    1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
    2. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
    3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
    4. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
    5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
    6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
    7. Vivo Y93, Vivo 95 Price in India Slashed, Now Start at Rs. 11,990
    8. Samsung Galaxy A30 Review
    9. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
    10. HP Recalls More Laptop Batteries Posing 'Fire and Burn Hazards'
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.