Battlefield V Closed Alpha Date to Be Revealed 'Later This Month': EA

Battlefield V is getting a closed alpha. Thanks to a tweet from a developer at EA, we should see details for it emerge later this month. The tweet, now deleted, has been recorded for posterity thanks to the eagle-eyed members of the Battlefield V subreddit. According to Jim Hejl, Applied R&D Engineer at EA we'll "hear more about" the Battlefield V closed alpha "later this month" and that he'll be giving away codes for it. Furthermore, EA will be having a Content Creation Contest for Battlefield V too. At E3 2018, EA showed off the game's multiplayer and teased its single-player along with announcing it would get a battle royale mode akin to PUBG and Fortnite after launch. Dubbed as simply Royale mode, it will be launched after Battlefield V release date of October 19.

Considering that Battlefield V has an October release date, a closed alpha prior is no surprise as it would be a way for EA to drum up pre-orders for the game.

Amazon India, EA's exclusive retail partner in the country has listed Battlefield V for Rs. 3,999. Not too shabby when you consider that EA thought it was a good idea to have Battlefield 1 priced at Rs. 5,199 before the backlash resulted in it being priced at a somewhat more reasonable Rs. 4,299. Though keep in mind that this is for the Battlefield V Standard Edition on disc and not the Deluxe Edition of the game. In line with past EA releases, there isn't a PC version on disc either.

And while Battlefield V might be exclusive to Amazon India at this juncture, this may not be the case. In the past Gadgets 360 reported that the company was looking at ways to broaden its distribution of EA's games, tying up with Delhi-based game distributor Zupitex to ensure availability of the likes of FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 among others goes beyond Amazon's India website and to offline stores.

