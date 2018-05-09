Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Battlefield V to Have Single-Player Campaign, EA Teases Battle Royale Mode

Battlefield V to Have Single-Player Campaign, EA Teases Battle Royale Mode

 
, 09 May 2018
Battlefield V to Have Single-Player Campaign, EA Teases Battle Royale Mode

Highlights

  • Battlefield V is yet to be officially revealed
  • It will be out this year
  • It will ship with a campaign unlike Black Ops 4's rumoured omission of it

Upcoming shooter Battlefield V or Battlefield 5 or whatever EA finally decides to call it when it's officially revealed will have a single-player campaign in addition to multiple maps and modes for multiplayer. While this usually is a given, with competing military shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 rumoured to forsake a single-player campaign and throw in a battle royale mode instead, it's heartening to see EA throw fans of single-player experiences something to bother with.

“With our next Battlefield game, the team at Dice is bringing the intensity of combat to life in new and unexpected ways,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “Every battle is unique, and every mode brings its own challenges – from the way you interact with the environment around you, to compelling single-player stories, to the next level of large-scale multiplayer that spans across multiple maps and modes.

“This will be a deep and fully-featured shooter and ongoing service that will evolve with major new experiences for our community, beginning right from launch. This new game will advance the state of the art for the franchise, while still delivering the signature gameplay and Battlefield moments that have captivated and grown our global community.”

It is quite possible that Wilson is teasing a battle royale mode for the game with the term "next level of large-scale multiplayer" and each battle being "unique". 

Earlier it was reported that Battlefield V could have a battle royale mode - made popular by Fortnite and PUBG. However it's not a given at this stage. Developer Dice is still prototyping ideas on how it could work, so there's no telling if it could make it in time for Battlefield V's release date. The mode could still be dropped, reworked into another Battlefield or Star Wars title or spun-off into a new game itself. Or at the very least, Battlefield V could see a battle royale mode pushed as a free update.

Citing "someone with knowledge of the studio who asked to remain anonymous", the report states that Dice's owner, EA did not reply to a request for comment.

Comments

Further reading: Battlefield V, Battlefield 5, EA, Dice, Battlefield V battle royale, Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty Black Ops 4
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

