Battlefield: Bad Company 3 Setting, Multiplayer Modes, and Classes Leaked

Battlefield 1 and Star Wars Battlefront 2 developer Dice is working on Battlefield: Bad Company 3 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Bad Company games differ from the mainline Battlefield titles due to their emphasis on story and characters compared to the large scale multiplayer focus of numbered Battlefield games. This sequel to 2010’s Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is slated for an E3 2018 reveal.This was initially reported by YouTuber AlmightyDaq, a creator with just three videos to his name.

However, he does have a track record of sorts, with a video in March last year that detailed Battlefield 1 prior to its official reveal. This included the game title, it’s setting, the weapons it would have, and even names for some of its maps.

Battlefield: Bad Company 3 setting and campaign

According to AlmightyDaq, Battlefield Bad Company 3 is set during and after the Vietnam War upto the Cold War. There will be a single-player campaign though it won’t be historically accurate. Given the setting, it could mean that the squad from the first two games will not be making a comeback.

Battlefield: Bad Company 3 multiplayer, weapons, and classes

Battlefield Bad Company multiplayer will see tighter, focussed maps versus the sprawling locales of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4. Modes such as Conquest, Rush, Operations, Team Death Match, and Domination will return with one new mode akin to Squad Obliteration from Battlefield 4.

With a distinct choice of era comes a different roster of weaponry. This time around, expect weapon customisation akin to Battlefield 4 as well as tanks, LAVs, and helicopters to name a few.

Battlefield: Bad Company 3 will have four main classes in Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon.

Battlefield: Bad Company 3 micro-transactions

Battlefield: Bad Company 3 could have Battlepacks — the Battlefield series’ take on loot crates containing random combinations of cosmetic items and XP boosts. Micro-transactions in Battlefield: Bad Company 3 aren’t a part of the plan right now due to the backlash from Star Wars Battlefront 2’s implementation of them.