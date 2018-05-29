The minimum PC system requirements for Battlefield V have been revealed nearly five months ahead of the game's release, thanks to its listing on EA's official store Origin.

Interestingly, Battlefield V has the exact same requirements as 2016's critically-acclaimed Battlefield 1 and 2017's much maligned Star Wars: Battlefront 2, two past releases from EA DICE. That shows the developer is pretty good with its optimisations on PC, and ensures gamers who played Battlefield 1 without trouble will have a similar experience. Here are the full requirements:

Battlefield 5 minimum PC system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor: AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard drive free space: 50GB for installation

Though EA hasn't revealed recommended PC system requirements at this stage, there's a high chance they will take after Battlefield 1 and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 as well. In that case, you'll need a better processor (AMD FX 8350 Wraith or Intel Core i7 6700), double the memory (16GB RAM), and a newer graphics card with more video memory (AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB).

You can pre-order Battlefield V in two different editions – Standard Edition or Deluxe Edition – across the world. While both editions grant you a few pre-order bonuses and access to open beta, benefits of the latter over the former include two-day early access and more customisation options.

The Battlefield V Standard Edition costs Rs. 3,375 on PS4, Rs. 3,499 on Origin for PC, and Rs. 3,500 on Xbox One. The Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 4,499 on PS4, Rs. 4,799 on Origin for PC, and Rs. 4,800 on Xbox One. Physical copies are pricier, as always. If you subscribe to EA Access or Origin Access, you'll get to spend 10 hours starting October 11, and 10 percent discount off the sticker price.

Battlefield V is out October 19.

