World War 2 shooter Battlefield V release date is November 20 and with just a coupled of weeks to go, developer EA Dice has announced the Battlefield V preload details for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Based on your platform, you can now start playing Battlefield V. The game has various tiers of release dates that differ based on the game edition, as well as, the platform. Notably, Dice has revealed the full preload details for all the platforms and the different editions of the game. The developer has also unveiled the Battlefield main game download and day one update sizes.

As per the details shared by EA Dice on Reddit, the PS4 preload time and date for Battlefield V Deluxe edition in Asia is 4pm UTC (9:30pm IST), November 12 and for the Battlefield V Standard edition, it is 4pm UTC (9:30pm IST) on November 17. In Japan, however, the preload times are one hour earlier on the same days. In the US, the time and date for the Battlefield V Deluxe edition is 5am UTC (10:30am IST), November 8 and for the Standard edition, it is 5am UTC, November 13 (10:30am IST). Lastly, in Europe, the time and date for the Deluxe edition is 12am UTC (5:30am IST), November 13 and for the Standard edition is 12am UTC (5:30am IST), November 18.

Meanwhile, the preload time and date for PC (all Battlefield V versions) is 1pm UTC (6:30pm IST), November 7. Notably, preload of all versions of Battlefield V are already available on Xbox One since 8am UTC (1:30pm IST), October 19. EA has also announced the full Battlefield V main game download and day one update sizes. For PC, it is 44GB, for Xbox One the size is 39.9GB, and for PlayStation 4, it is 43GB.

In an EA Answers HQ post, the company also revealed the different Battlefield V release dates, depending on the early access abilities across platforms. With Origin Access Premier you will be able to play the full game on PCs from November 9, but with Origin Access Basic, you will only get a 10-hour trial. Meanwhile, with EA Access on Xbox One, you will only be able to play the 10-hour trial. If you have the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, you will get access on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 starting November 15. Also, if you have the Battlefield V Standard Edition, you will get access on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 starting November 20.

To recall, Dice recently announced the full minimum and recommended PC specifications. It will be interesting to see what Battlefield V, especially after a choppy Gamescom 2018 build.