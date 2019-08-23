Earlier this year, EA Dice teased a 5v5 competitive mode in Battlefield V. Well, if you have been waiting to engage in some five-on-five action, there is some bad news. EA Dice has revealed that Battlefield V's 5v5 combat mode has been cancelled, with the studio citing more focus on bug crushing and content creation as the main reason. Additionally, EA Dice also revealed the new content that will be introduced with the upcoming v4.4 and v4.6 updates in the next couple of months. Among the other changes that are set to arrive soon are fixes for the stuttering issues, improvements to game stability, and more.

In a Letters From The Front post on the official EA blog, Battlefield V's Senior Producer, Ryan McArthur, mentioned that cancelling the game's highly anticipated 5v5 mode was a tough decision to make, but it was vital for achieving objectives like more effective bug resolution and creation of new content. “This change in focus allows us to better deliver on our promise of new content that we know our players will love, as well as providing new ways to enjoy some of our more intense existing modes”, McArthur wrote.

Talking about new content in the game, he mentioned that the v4.4 update will bring two new maps and an increase in the maximum rank that can be achieved by players. The full-tilt, infantry-only Provence and Lofoten Islands maps will initially feature Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch modes. The first look and preview of these two maps will be given to attendees at Gamescom 2019.

Moreover, stuttering and synchronisation issues, game stability enhancements, and polished UI communication around damages will arrive with the upcoming updates. Lastly, Battlefield V players can now go beyond rank 50 and can reach for the new rank 500 peak by earning XP. EA Dice also claims to have improved the gameplay experience in AI Sundan, which is now playable in Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch without any of the graphical issues that were reported earlier.

The upcoming v4.6 update will further eradicate all the issues that players encountered in AI Sundan. Operation Underground map will also make its way to the Conquest, Team Deathmatch, Breakthrough, and Squad Conquest modes with the update. Lastly, the holiday season will see the return to Iwo Jima region and two more locations, complete with new vehicles, weapons, factions, and sharper graphics.