Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22 and is already up for pre-orders.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 June 2021 18:27 IST
Battlefield 2042 will have a gameplay reveal on June 13

Highlights
  • Battlefield 2042 costs Rs. 3,499 on PC
  • The developers will show off gameplay on June 13
  • Battlefield 2042 will show off another game mode on July 22

Battlefield 2042 multiplayer first person shooter for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC has been officially revealed through a trailer that shows its game engine footage. The game is being developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts with a release date of October 22. The trailer previews some of the game modes of the multiplayer-only game. Battlefield 2042 takes things to the next level with battles of up to 128 players. The game will have huge maps that will include what the developer calls ‘Levolution' — an event that can alter the battlefield for a dynamic, unpredictable experience.

The trailer was shared on Battlefield's official YouTube channel showing off the game engine footage and what to expect from Battlefield 2042. The actual gameplay footage will be revealed on June 13. The trailer previews game modes including All-Out Warfare and Hazard Zone with another mode which will be unveiled at EA Play Live on July 22. All-Out Warfare will be a large-scale battle with Conquest and Breakthrough modes that will have up to 128 players available on consoles including Xbox Series X/ Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game will support a maximum of 64 players.

The trailer introduces a new ‘Levolution' element, a tornado that moves across the map and can suck up objects, vehicles, players, and even destroy parts of the map. Players with wingsuits can fly around and guns can be customised whenever required. It also shows the iconic Battlefield 4 move where players eject out of their jets, shoot down an enemy jet, and get right back in. It was a nod to Battlefield players familiar with this kind of gameplay. And so is the third mode which, according to the Battlefield 2042 website, is a love letter to the core fans.

There will be seven maps in Battlefield 2042 called Orbital, Hourglass, Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Discarded, Breakaway, and Renewal. They are large-scale maps that, because of their size, will implement the capture zone mechanics a little differently than the previous games in the series.

YouTuber Jackfrags, who was apparently a part of the press pre-brief for Battlefield 2042, shared that there will be no single-player campaign. Though, there will be story elements in the maps. The Battlefield 2042 features AI soldiers and the players will also have the option to play against an army of bots solo or with their friends. And it looks like getting access to vehicles will be easier as well. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will get relatively smaller maps tailored for 64 players but the big events will still be present.

Battlefield 2042 is up for pre-order right now and will release on October 22. It costs Rs. 3,499 on PC via Steam, Origin, and Epic Store. For Xbox Series X/ S, and PlayStation 5, the game costs Rs. 4,499, while for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it costs Rs. 3,999. The gameplay reveal will take place on June 13.

Vineet Washington
