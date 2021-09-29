Battlefield 2042 will debut globally on November 19. Ahead of its launch, the developers have announced that the game will be available in open beta on October 8 and October 9 with early access on October 6 and October 7 for players who have pre-ordered the game. The open beta test announcement also lists the minimum and recommended requirements for the game to be played on PC. Battlefield 2042 is the latest multiplayer first-person shooter in the long-running series coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The announcement for Battlefield 2042 was made through a post on EA's blog. It mentions that Battlefield 2042 will be available in open beta from 7am UTC (12:30pm IST) on October 8 till October 9. However, players who have pre-ordered the game or have EA Play subscription will get early access to the open beta on October 6 and October 7. Players can preload the game from October 5.

EA has mentioned that players will only get access to the Conquest mode and the Orbital map during the open beta test. Other multiplayer modes in Battlefield 2042 includes All-Out Warfare and Hazard Zones mode. There are six other maps — Hourglass, Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Discarded, Breakaway, and Renewal.

Battlefield 2042 players will be able to test four characters in the open beta test. They are Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, and Wikus "Casper" Van Daele.

EA DICE has also mentioned the minimum and recommended specification requirements for PC. The game requires players to run Windows 10 with DirectX 12. Players would also need a minimum of 100GB of free space in their hard drive. The minimum requirements include an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or an Intel Core i5 6600K processor. Players would need at least 8GB of RAM and a 4GB graphic card — either Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560.

Recommended PC requirements for Battlefield 2042 are AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 4790 processor. Players would need 16GB of RAM and an 8GB memory card — Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. Both recommended and minimum requirements mention that players should have at least 512KBps speed internet connection.

Battlefield 2042 will be releasing November 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It costs Rs. 2,999 on Origin, Steam, and Epic Games (for PC), Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 4,499 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Battlefield 2042 will also be available with the EA Play Pro subscription on PC on day one.

