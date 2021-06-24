Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlefield 2042 Will Use AI Bots to Fill Up Empty Slots in 128 Player Matches: Report

Battlefield 2042 Will Use AI Bots to Fill Up Empty Slots in 128-Player Matches: Report

Battlefield 2042 supports up to 128 players on current generation consoles and PC while previous generation consoles support 64 players.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2021 12:32 IST
Battlefield 2042 Will Use AI Bots to Fill Up Empty Slots in 128-Player Matches: Report

Battlefield 2042 is up for pre-order with a release scheduled for October 22

Highlights
  • Battlefield 2042 will be a multiplayer-only game
  • The game has been developed by DICE and published by EA
  • Battlefield 2042 will have seven maps

Battlefield 2042 will use bots to fill up its 128-player matches, Electronic Arts (EA) has reportedly revealed. The game was announced earlier this month with a game engine footage showing the various multiplayer modes. EA says Battlefield 2042 will have the largest maps and scale yet, allowing up to 128 players in certain modes on PC, Xbox Series X/ S, and PlayStation 5 consoles. Now, it seems like not all players out of 128 will be actual players. Instead, the game will use bots to fill in the server.

The reveal trailer for Battlefield 2042 that came out a couple weeks ago showed some of the new mechanics that will be introduced to the franchise, along with the scale of the game. For the first time in a Battlefield game, the Conquest and Breakthrough game modes will feature up to 128 players on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 consoles. But it looks like not all 128 will always be actual players. EA has reportedly told The Verge that Battlefield 2042 will use AI bots to fill the servers up to 128 members.

Of course, humans will take priority which means if there are 128 players available to join a game in Battlefield 2042, there will not be any bots. But, it is likely that not all game will have 128 players ready to join, and in such cases the remaining slots will be filled with AI bots. There can be up to 64 bots in a game, depending on the region, platform, and number of human players available. EA also reportedly said that players can try out other modes that do not have bots if they prefer not facing AI players in games.

This may be disappointing news to some players who would prefer having less number of actual players rather than have a full server but with some bots. The report quotes EA, “the use of AI will be tuned as player data comes in,” suggesting the AI bots will get smarter and more competent as more and more actual players play the game. As of now, there is no option to turn off bots and the company is expected to share more information on this soon.

Battlefield 2042's gameplay trailer was revealed on June 13 and it showed pre-alpha gameplay footage in some of the maps highlighting land and air vehicles, weapon customisation, a tornado, and a lot more. The game is already up for pre-order and those who do will get access to the early open beta. It will release on October 22 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One, and PC.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlefield 2042, Battlefield, Electronic Arts, EA, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Microsoft, Sony
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Instagram Tests Mixing Suggested Posts With Regular Posts on Your Feed: Report
Redmi K50 Series Launch Teased, Tipped to Deliver Performance Upgrades Over Redmi K40 Lineup

Related Stories

Battlefield 2042 Will Use AI Bots to Fill Up Empty Slots in 128-Player Matches: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  2. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  3. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  4. Lava Probuds IPX5-Rated True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  6. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  10. Realme Y6 May Launch as the First Y-Series Phone From the Company in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With 5,000mAh Batteries, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi K50 Series Launch Teased, Tipped to Deliver Performance Upgrades Over Redmi K40 Lineup
  3. Battlefield 2042 Will Use AI Bots to Fill Up Empty Slots in 128-Player Matches: Report
  4. Instagram Tests Mixing Suggested Posts With Regular Posts on Your Feed: Report
  5. Hackers Shouldn’t Be Paid Ransoms, FBI Director Christopher Wray Pleads With Public Companies
  6. Elon Musk Says Starlink to Go Public Once Cash Flow Is More Predictable
  7. Urban InVEST Is a Free, Open-Source Software That Can Help Design Sustainable Cities: All the Details
  8. iPhone 14 Series in 2022 Could Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  9. Amazon Restores Services After Multiple Users Face Outage
  10. Oppo Reno 6Z Key Specifications Tipped; May Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,310mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com