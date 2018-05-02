The Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass expansion is now free on Xbox One and Windows PC. If you've been playing EA's historical shooter on PC, all you need to do is add the expansion to your Origin account and it's yours to keep. As for Battlefield 1 on the Xbox One, you simply need to add the They Shall Not Pass expansion from the Microsoft Store to your account and it's yours. Before this, the Rupture map for the game was made free for two weeks and developer Dice has said more maps would be released for They Shall Not Pass.

June should see the next big Battlefield 1 update. It's called Shock Operations and adds 40 versus 40 sector capture mode to locations like Giant's Shadow, Prise de Tahure, Lukow Pass, Zeebrugge and River Somme. All owners of the base game will be able to play on those maps in Shock Operations mode.

It's heartening to see Dice to continue support for Battlefield 1 particularly with a new game on the way which may be called Battlefield V and slated for a 2018 release. What's more is, Battlefield V could have a battle royale mode.

Citing "someone with knowledge of the studio who asked to remain anonymous", a report from Gamesbeat states that Dice's owner, EA did not reply to a request for comment. It further goes on to shed light on EA's rocky history with chasing trends.

"Battle royale is seismic shift for the shooter space, and Dice doesn’t want to ignore it. If it’s possible that the genre is not settled in terms of a dominant game, then a lot of money is up for grabs. At the same time, the odds are against any game unseating Fortnite. EA will have to tread carefully here if it decides to put significant resources into chasing Fortnite and PUBG. It has done this before with similar genres. Its Star Wars: The Old Republic massively multiplayer online role-playing game is doing well now as a free-to-play alternative to World of Warcraft, but it didn’t start that way. And the publisher ended up canceling its multiplayer online battle arena Dawngate because it knew it couldn’t compete with League of Legends and DOTA 2. Maybe we’ll get to see if it learned any lessons from that past," writes Gamesbeat's Jeff Grubb.

